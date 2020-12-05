Miley Cyrus says she still loves ex husband Liam Hemsworth

- Advertisement -

Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus revealed that there was ‘too much conflict’ in her marriage to former husband Liam Hemsworth but admitted she still loves him ‘very very much.’ Speaking to Howard Stern in an interview on Wednesday, the singer-actress said: ‘There was too much conflict….When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.’ In December 2018, Miley, 28 and Liam, 30 tied the knot in a private ceremony before splitting months later in August 2019.

Miley shared that she and Liam did not plan to get married after a decade-long of on-off relationship.

But she said: ‘We were together since 16. “Our house burned down, [in November 2018].

‘We had been like, engaged – I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu – which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.

She said: ‘I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything. I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from, I got a couple grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.

‘I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house.

‘Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything.

‘And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, “Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,” I ran toward the fire.’

Miley told Stern: ‘Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest.

You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, “What could be purposeful about this?” I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.’

But the We Can’t Stop singer insisted she will ‘always’ love Liam, saying: ‘And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.’

In August 2019, Miley’s rep told PEOPLE: ‘Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,’ ‘Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.’

Miley also spoke about her relationship with the Isn’t It Romantic actor on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August.

She said that when they finally decided to split for good, it felt ‘like a death’.

‘I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship… It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death,’ she confessed.

She added: ‘Honestly, sometimes [death] even feels easier because [with a breakup] the person is still walking on the earth.’

After Liam and Miley broke up, Liam has been dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks since December last year. As for Miley, she had a whirlwind relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter but they broke up in September 2019 after one month. In October 2019, Miley started seeing Australian singer Cody Simpson before splitting up in August this year.

