Miley Cyrus’s brother expecting first child

- Advertisement -

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is becoming an aunt soon. The 28-year-old’s younger brother Braison, 26 has announced on Monday that he and his wife Stella are expecting their first child together, a son. An excited Miley then went on to Braison’s comment section, writing: ‘Aunt Swinkle in the [HOUSE EMOJI]’.

Braison shared snaps of himself and Stella showing off their recent sonogram and he wrote on Instagram that he is ‘extremely blessed and grateful to say that [Stella] and I are expecting our first child.’

‘This is our son and he’s due in June. Love this little dude so much already,’ concluded the musician, who wed Stella in November of 2019. The father-to-be went on Instagram Story to share a short clip of their son’s heartbeat which was captured five weeks into Stella’s pregnancy.

‘Heartbeat baby,’ he captioned. ‘This was our first [doctor] visit around 5 weeks pregnant.’

- Advertisement -

His wife went on her own Instagram to note that although ‘2020 has been a difficult year, to say the least,’ the year has also ‘brought me the greatest gift of my life!’

‘I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You’re going to be the best dad ever @braisonccyrus,’ concluded the mom-to-be.

Braison is the youngest child of musician Billy Ray Cyrus, 59 and wife Tish, 53 who are also parents to Miley and Noah, 20. Tish also has two children from her previous relationship, daughter Brandi, 33 and son Trace, 31. They were adopted by Billy Ray when they were just toddlers.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer got married to Tish in 1993 and has a son Christopher Cody with former lover Kristin Luckey. Miley went on her own Instagram to share a selfie with her 118 million followers after celebrating her impending nephew. The photo shows the singer-actress in a car with messy hair and the caption, ‘Red light district.’

The Hannah Montana star had a lot to celebrate recently after the release of her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts. The album earned the star her first-ever entry on Billboard’s Top Rock Album chart. It features the likes of Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

Plastic Hearts has remained at #1 on the Top Rock Album chart since its November 27 release. Miley has been busy since the launch of the new album and despite the restrictions brought about by the pandemic, Miley has been working the TV and radio circuit. Miley revealed in an appearance on Heart FM on Christmas day she will kiss Harry Styles if given the chance.

The singer-actress who split up from Liam Hemsworth last year confessed that she thinks the Golden singer, 26, is ‘looking really good’ while playing a festive game of ‘would you rather.’

Miley also found herself falling into a social media love affair with the polarizing video sharing app TikTok.

And during one of her recent commenting sprees, the Grammy nominee decided to leave a very suggestive message on a video of Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello covering her 2009 hit The Climb.

‘Let’s have a three way,’ joked Miley, who later clarified that she meant ‘a three part harmony’ and NOT a ménage à trois.