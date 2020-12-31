Entertainment Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian posts throwback photo with niece North

Kourtney Kardashian posts throwback photo with niece North

The shot features the beauty wearing a neon green bikini in a hot tub with her arm around her seven-year-old niece North

Kourtney Kardashian with North in a jacuzzi. Picture: Instagram

Reality tv star Kourtney Kardashian, 41 has been going down memory lane on her Instagram lately, revisiting an escape to Cabo.

On Monday the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded a couple of throwback shots with her niece North from a previous family trip to Lake Tahoe. The shot showed the beauty wearing a neon green bikini in a hot tub. Her arm was around North, seven, who flashed a smile at the camera while wearing a hot pink one piece.

Kourtney‘s bikini top featured a one-shoulder cut and she also had a beaded bracelet on her wrist in blue and white. Her brunette hair was up and parted in the middle. The next snap showed North flashing a big smile.

The jacuzzi was surrounded by crew members with camera and lighting equipment, presumably for the family’s reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. 

Kourtney captioned the post with, ‘My Northie’. Her niece is the daughter of younger sister Kim Kardashian, 40 and her husband Kanye West, 43. A day ago, the Poosh founder shared a collection of vacation shots from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the photos, the mother of three wore a pink bikini as she posed in a lovely hallway while tending to two of her children.

Kourtney Kardashian holidaying in Cabo. Picture: Instagram

The final photo showed a stunning vista in front of the pool, which had sweeping views of the beach and sky beyond.

Kourtney shares her three children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

Born on April 18, 1979, Kourtney Mary Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. In 2007, she and her family began starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its success led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

With sisters Kim and Khloé, Kourtney is involved in the retail and fashion industries. They have launched several clothing collections and fragrances, and additionally released the book Kardashian Konfidential in 2010. Kourtney launched her own website called ‘Poosh’ in early 2019.

Kourtney and her siblings are popular on social media and endorse products such as waist slimming pants, beauty products, Coca-Cola and prescription drugs, for which they are paid (as of 2016) between $75,000 and $300,000 per post on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, according to CBC Marketplace. /TISG

