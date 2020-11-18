Kim Kardashian’s daughters will be the face of new Skims campaign

- Advertisement -

Skims, Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear is now available for kids. Kim has cast her daughters North, 7 and Chicago West, 2 to be the face of the first-ever collection of pint-sized clothing from her shapewear and loungewear brand.

The collection is set to launch on Thursday, November 19 at 12pm ET on Skims.com. The Cozy collection for kids and teens includes robes, pants, shorts and tanks in five colours with sizes from 2T to 14. On the same day, new styles for grown-ups will be launched too.

The 40-year-old reality star shared that comfy slippers in mommy-and-me sizes are on the way. This is not North’s first modelling gig. She has covered magazines, walked runways and sang her own song at dad Kanye West’s fashion show in the past.

- Advertisement -

In other news, Kim continues to share photos of her controversial 40th birthday bash on a tropical island amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was a video of the Kardashian-Jenner star crying over the hologram of Robert Kardashian that was gifted to her by Kanye West.

In the footage’s most emotional scene, Kim together with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and momager Kris, settled in to receive Kanye’s surprise gift. The family watched as the hologram appeared of Robert Kardashian Sr., telling Kim that he was ‘very proud’ of her. Following that, a teary Kim talked to Kanye on the phone, telling him ‘seriously, thank you’ for the gift.

The elder Kardashian’s son, Rob Jr was not present. Robert Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 following a battle with cancer. In the video, Kim was spotted wearing a lime green string bikini, with a caption ‘Pool Day’.

More footage showed friends and family including younger brother Rob swimming in a luxurious pool. Kim and Kendall Jenner then hit the open seas for a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience swimming with whales. The KUWTK star captured footage of splashing humpbacks in the distance as their boat approached. Rob, 33, was also glimpsed as he joined his siblings for the adventure.

The birthday girl came under fire on social media for travelling to a private island despite the coronavirus pandemic for a lavish birthday celebration with loved ones. She still posted throwbacks from the holiday which comprised of 30 guests flying to a private resort in French Polynesia on October 20 in a chartered Boeing 777, as reported by Page Six.

Please follow and like us: