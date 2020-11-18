Tristan Thompson gives Khloe Kardashian a huge bouquet of flowers after People’s Choice Awards win

- Advertisement -

Tristan Thompson recently showed his affection for Khloe Kardashian in a big way. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on November 16 to post the humongous and beautiful white and pink flowers that Tristan gifted her in conjunction with her 2020 People’s Choice Awards win.

Their two-year-old daughter True Thompson can be seen holding an accompanying card in the video.

Behind the camera Khloe, who took home the coveted Reality Star of 2020 trophy asked True, “Did I get flowers from your daddy?” As True began to read the card, the 36-year-old said, “Oh you’re reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People’s Choice!’ Thank you!” This show of affection marks another celebratory moment in the couple’s rekindled romance.

As most know, the pair broke up in 2019 amid rumours of Tristan’s cheating scandal. Now it appears that the couple have reunited.

Last month, a source told E! News exclusively, “They are together and very happy. She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her,” the insider continued. “He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in.”

The couple further confirmed their relationship status over Halloween when they dressed up in family costumes alongside their daughter True.

A source close to the Kardashian clan told US Weekly: “Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together,

“Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

It was also reported that Khloe and Tristan – who have had a rocky relationship due to Tristan’s player ways – are looking for a place in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighbourhoods in California. US Weekly reported that the reality star is planning to have a second baby with Tristan so True has a sibling to play with.

