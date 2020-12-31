Malaysian songstress Fish Leong breaks into tears on stage two nights in a row

- Advertisement -

Malaysian singer Fish Leong cried onstage two nights in a row. The 42-year-old held two concerts at the Taipei Arena last Saturday and Sunday.

It was her comeback to the venue for the first time in five years and she had 28,000 fans attending it in two days. The singer invited her buddy, singer Cheer Chen as her guest singer on Sunday.

It has been 14 years since they were on the same stage and the duo sang When I Love You, the theme song from the romantic film This Is Not What I Expected (2017), which starred Takeshi Kaneshiro and Zhou Dongyu.

Cheer, 45, said that the performance felt like getting married and Fish joked that she was smitten by Cheer. Fish squatted on stage and cried for close to one minute after singing her hit song Unfortunately Not You and she stood up slowly while thanking her fans. The singer also thanked her loved ones such as her mentor Jonathan Lee, and good friends singers Penny Tai and Cheer.

The singer joked that she should have brought toilet paper if she had known it would turn out this way. Last Saturday Fish also teared up while singing her song Break Up Happily. Fish divorced her husband of nine years, Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao last year.

Taiwanese media reported that Fish’s new boyfriend Taiwanese entrepreneur Darwin Lin did not inform Fish which day he would show up for the concert so she would not be distracted. He was not seen by the media at the concerts. Darwin sent Fish a rose basket with her name hidden inside the note, messaging her to encourage her before the concerts.

Born June 16, 1978, Fish Leong is a Malaysian singer who has sold more than 18 million records. She achieved popularity and success in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.