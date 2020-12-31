A very special Christmas gift: HK actresses Myolie Wu and Jennifer Yu confirm pregnancies

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — This Christmas has brought a very special gift each for actresses Myolie Wu and Jennifer Yu, with both overjoyed to announce that they are pregnant.

Last Friday (Dec 25), the actresses took to Instagram in Christmas sweaters, posing in front of a Christmas tree to announce their pregnancies on their own respective social media accounts.

Fans wasted no time to congratulate the expectant mums. For Myolie, the baby would be her third child. She has two sons — Brendan, who is three, and 17-month-old Ryan — with her businessman husband Philip Lee, who is believed to be in his 40s.

The 41-year-old expressed her desire for another child, saying that “daughters are the sweetest”.

In her post, which had a photo of her showing off her baby bump, she wrote: “I have always felt that having three children would be a very beautiful and happy thing. I would like to tell everyone on Christmas 2020 that my wish has come true.”

As for Jennifer, the baby would be her first child. In November, the 27-year-old married Tim Luk, 40.

Sharing a photo of herself with her husband, she wrote on Instagram along with the hashtags #MomToBe and #DadToBe: “Thank you God for giving us the best gift of all.”

Myolie, who is also a singer, was born in Hong Kong. She was signed with the TVB television station and sang for Neway Star.

At the TVB Anniversary Awards in 2011, she won Best Actress for her role in Curse Of The Royal Harem, a TVB grand production, Most Favourite TV Female Character for her role in Ghetto Justice and Extraordinary Elegant Actress, making her the first Triple TV Queen of the year.

She left TVB in 2015 to explore new avenues.

Jennifer is also a singer and model. She is known for her roles in Sisterhood, Men On The Dragon, Distinction and Tracey. /TISG