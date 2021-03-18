Entertainment Celebrity Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'overjoyed' over Pippa Middleton's baby

Baby shares aunt Kate's middle name

Pippa Middleton just gave birth to a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly “overjoyed” over the birth of Pippa Middleton’s baby daughter. A day ago Pippa Middleton, Kate’s sister, and her husband James Matthews welcomed their second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, into the world.  “The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news,” a source close to Prince William and Duchess Kate told People. “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

Baby Grace’s middle name is the same as that of her aunt who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. Late last year, Pippa’s second pregnancy was announced.  “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” an insider told Page Six, which broke the news, at the time. “The entire family is delighted.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ‘overjoyed’ over the birth of their niece. Picture: Instagram

The mother of Kate and Pippa, Carole Middleton, also confirmed the good news in a cover story for Good Housekeeping UK earlier this month. “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” she said.

As reported by Harpers Bazaar, Pippa and her husband already have a two-year-old son, Arthur Matthews. Arthur and his newborn sister Grace are cousins to Duchess Kate and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Nearly four years ago Pippa and Matthews got married at St Mark’s Church Englefield, Berkshire, near the Middleton family home. Pippa was dressed in a bespoke lace gown designed by Giles Deacon and she had Prince George as a page boy and Princess Charlotte as a mini bridesmaid.

Born in September 1983, Philippa Charlotte Matthews (née Middleton) is an English socialite, author and columnist. The younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, she began receiving media attention with her appearance as the maid of honour at her sister’s wedding to Prince William.

Pippa Charlotte Middleton was born at Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, Berkshire, England. She is the second of three children born to Michael Middleton (born 1949), a former British Airways flight dispatcher, and Carole Middleton (née Goldsmith; born 1955), a former flight attendant. She was christened at St Andrew’s Bradfield, Berkshire./TISGFollow us on Social Media

