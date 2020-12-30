Gift for Kim Kardashian’s children backfires as they make grafitti all over her bathtub

- Advertisement -

It is expected that Christmas in the Kardashian-West home was never going to be a quiet affair. Despite the coronavirus outbreak and the fact that their annual extravagant Christmas Eve party was cancelled, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and the rest were still able to gather at Kourtney’s home to exchange gifts before the big day.

Kim shared about the gifts her four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1 received over the holidays.

The proud mother of four posted on Instagram Stories on Boxing Day some videos of herself and North rollerblading. It seems like North received some cool gold skates and was having fun with them. However, the next gift that did not go so well was an art set. Together with a snap of some very creative drawings on what looks like grey stone, Kim wrote: “Thanks to whichever sister gave my kids this art set for Christmas! So appreciate your generosity. My stone bathtub really is grateful”.

Kim’s expensive tub was scribbled with graffiti. According to Architectural Digest, Kim’s mansion home is worth USD60 million (SGD79 million) so it is no surprise how much their bathroom cost. Perhaps Kim and Kanye would grow to love the drawings left by one of their children on their bathtub? This is not the first time the bathroom had a makeover. Earlier this year, Kanye turned the space into an enchanted forest to surprise Kim.

The bathroom was filled with flowers and trees which Kim found to be “so sweet.”

Posting on social media to her 196 million followers, the SKIMS mogul said of the surprise, “So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest. It’s so beautiful and so visually pretty and so sweet of my husband.”

Any guesses on which of the four children left the ‘art’ on the bathtub? Since we are at it, can we also guess which Kardashian-Jenner sister bought the art set which started the whole thing?