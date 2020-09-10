Miley Cyrus knows what kind of partner she wants after her divorce

- Advertisement -

Disney star Miley Cyrus is among the most controversial celebrities in music today. The songstress has released several hit songs and has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars. Cyrus is also always in the news when it comes to her romantic relationships. Her recent breakup with Cody Simpson had fans wondering when Cyrus will start dating again and what her ideal partner is. The singer spoke to Joe Rogan, answering her fans’ most burning questions.

In 2010, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus started going out after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song. The couple had an on and off relationship for a decade before getting married in December 2018 in a private ceremony. Usually, most couples strengthen their relationship after becoming official but it was not so for the couple. Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce in the summer of 2019, a few months after getting married.

After ending the relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex. Cyrus and Carter were seen making out all over Europe before continuing their love affair back in the United States. However, by the late summer of 2019, Carter and Cyrus ended their fling. The reason for the breakup was not known. Soon after in October 2019, Cyrus was spotted making out with Cody Simpson, a former Disney Channel star and popular recording artist.

The relationship accelerated quickly and they got matching tattoos. Insider reported that they started hanging out with each other’s family members. Simpson wrote songs about Cyrus which led fans to think that this time the relationship will be for the long run. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Cyrus and Simpson spent quarantine together during the early days of the coronavirus. In August 2020, Cyrus announced that the couple had split up.

Cyrus shared that there are no hard feelings between her and Simpson, saying that, “two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be.”

The 27-year-old singer has gone through a lot of heartbreak. With a divorce and a number of failed relationships, fans think that Cyrus may stop dating, at least for the time being. However, it seems that the singer is not ready to stop dating yet. She shared with Joe Rogan, that she has redefined what she is looking for in a love interest. “I want the soul connection,” she stated, admitting that she would be best matched with someone a few years older than her.

“I think men in my life have told me that I’m cold, or I’m a cold f–king bitch because I leave when things are done,” the singer revealed. “I don’t need a man or a woman that’s going to take care of me. I can take care of me ’cause I’ve got money, I’ve got all the things that I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them.”

Cyrus is also not eager to get into another relationship, even though she is open to what the future might bring: “I guess I really don’t need to be in a relationship at all. This is a super pivotal moment for me right now. I haven’t been single since 2015.”