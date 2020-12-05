- Advertisement -

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah shared a sweet moment together in Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed is a fantasy action romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook as the male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon while Jo Bo Ah plays producer Nam Ji Ah and Kim Bum stars as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang.

Spoilers ahead. In episode 14, Lee Yeon partners up with villain Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human form to save Nam Ji Ah. The minute he forms the alliance, Kwon Hae Ryong (Uhm Hyo Seop) holds up a gun to Nam Ji Ah and the episode concludes with the sound of a gunshot. The latest stills show Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah praying desperately while surrounded by an air of melancholy.

The couple meet underneath the stars to share their feelings for each other as they hold on to each other. Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah get teary eyed as they hold their hands together to pray. It is not certain if the scene in the stills shows the current reality or a memory from the past. No one knows if Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah will make it through the tough times and stay together as shown in the stills.

This scene was filmed back in October and the two actors did not say much as they focused on their emotions for the scene.

Even after wrapping up the scene, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah could not stop their tears and had a hard time regaining control of their emotions.

The drama’s production team shared, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are actors full of passion who continuously communicate [with us] in order to sincerely bring to life their characters Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah who are also known as the Yeon-Ji Ah couple.” They added, “Watch the broadcast on December 2 to find out what happens to Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah, whom even their actors Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are praying for.”

Episode 15 aired on December 2 at 10:30pm KST.

