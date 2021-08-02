Mazda 6 driver pulls dangerous stunts after getting cut; blocks junction to argue

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Mazda 6 driver was allegedly triggered by another vehicle cutting his path, resulting in an altercation and several dangerous stunts along Yishun.

The incident, which happened along with Yishun Chongfu Primary School on Thursday (Jul 29), was shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

The video begins with a Mazda 6 cutting the camcar driver dangerously.

As the vehicle recording the scene tried to move forward, the Mazda would block its path, braking suddenly in the process.

When the camcar driver tried changing lanes, the Mazda sped up and cut its path once more.

The Mazda driver then stopped at the yellow box junction and proceeded to exit the vehicle.

The vehicle blocking the road made it difficult for a bus and other road users to pass.

What caused the incident was included in the second half of the footage.

It appears that the camcar driver had stopped by the kerb in front of the Mazda as the latter was making its way out.

Instead of going on with his way, the Mazda driver stopped by the side of the camcar driver, leading to the altercation.

After the Mazda driver finished confronting the other driver, he then made a U-turn at the yellow box junction.

According to the post, the camcar driver was a parent dropping off her son at school.

“I think she might have cut into the Mazda’s lane. Then the driver tried pull(ing) some dangerous stunts like jam(ming) brakes and prevent(ing) her from moving off,” said the driver’s husband.

“He (the Mazda driver) even scolded and threatened her too.”

Members from the online community noted that the area is heavily congested during peak hours, such as in the morning when kids are dropped off at school.

“No matter how upset Mazda is, shouldn’t behave in such manners which will create accidents,” commented Facebook user HG Goh. /TISG

