Inconsiderate parking taken to the next level

Singapore — A photo of a vehicle parked perpendicularly on two slots is circulating online, making netizens wonder how such an incident was possible.

One Ah Lee took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Friday (Jul 30) to share a light blue Subaru Impreza parked unconventionally.

Instead of taking up one parking slot, the vehicle had its rear positioned near a pillar, thus taking up two spaces with the horizontal parking approach.

In place of the original caption, “Why?”, a member from the online community hinted that the correct question should be, “How”, and added, how did the driver get their license?

“How can people do this without feeling guilty?” asked Facebook user Amyrull Hafidz. “I parked a bit slanted; I will adjust till I’m happy.”

Others noted that such cases should be reported to parking authorities. “Get it wheel clamped. Then will learn the lesson,” said Facebook user Kamen Jose.

Parking issues are often shared on social media. A recent case involved a Lamborghini driver complaining about not being able to enter her car, blaming the close proximity of a Honda parked beside her vehicle.

The luxury sports car owner proceeded to share hate towards the Honda owner. “Jealous(y) drives people to psycho. This Honda owner is not only poor in finance but also poor in EQ that’s why he purposely parked like this,” she wrote.

However, netizens were quick to point out that it was the woman’s fault, as she had parked outside the white parking line and was positioned on the slot of the Honda instead.

Furthermore, the post mentioned that the vehicle’s road tax was expired, resulting in even more backlash online.

According to the Parking Places Act, “No person shall park any vehicle in such a manner as to cause the vehicle to protrude beyond the boundary lines of the parking lot, or to obstruct the entrance to or exit of a parking lot or a parking place, nor shall he park or stop his vehicle so as to obstruct or prevent the smooth circulation of traffic in or around such parking place.” /TISG

