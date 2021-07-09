Singapore — A Lamborghini driver’s complaints about being unable to enter her car received backlash on her poor parking skills instead.

The incident was shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Thursday (Jul 8).

Attached was a screenshot of an Instagram story from the owner.

“Jealous(y) drives people to psycho. This Honda owner is not only poor in finance but also poor in EQ that’s why he purposely parked like this,” wrote the lilac Lambo owner.

“If you think I cannot open the door, you are wrong man! You will see what are the troubles I created for you then,” the owner continued.

With over 2,600 shares and 680 comments to date, it appears that the post of the luxury sports car owner backfired her.

Many commented that the vehicle had parked on or over the white parking line; therefore, was positioned on the slot of the parked Honda.

“Honda parking looks perfectly fine. No problem whatsoever,” said a netizen.

The post also included a screenshot indicating that the vehicle’s road tax has expired on Jun 27, 2021. “It is an offence to use the vehicle on the roads without valid road tax,” as per the Land Transport Authority regulations.

The penalty for doing so is a fine of up to S$2,000.

“All the money in your bank can get you a super car but not brain and manners,” a netizen commented.

“Now the problem is you. Don’t know how to park properly and your road tax expired already. I thought you rich mahhhh. How come never renew your road tax? Poor people also know how to renew road tax…,” said another netizen. /TISG

