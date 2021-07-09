Home News In the Hood Lamborghini driver blames parked Honda for access difficulty, gets criticised for her...

Lamborghini driver blames parked Honda for access difficulty, gets criticised for her poor instead

Many commented that the vehicle had parked on or over the white parking line; therefore, was positioned on the slot of the parked Honda.

: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- -

Singapore — A Lamborghini driver’s complaints about being unable to enter her car received backlash on her poor parking skills instead.

The incident was shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Thursday (Jul 8).

Attached was a screenshot of an Instagram story from the owner.

Photo: FB screengrab/ – SGRV

- Advertisement -

“Jealous(y) drives people to psycho. This Honda owner is not only poor in finance but also poor in EQ that’s why he purposely parked like this,” wrote the lilac Lambo owner.

“If you think I cannot open the door, you are wrong man! You will see what are the troubles I created for you then,” the owner continued.

With over 2,600 shares and 680 comments to date, it appears that the post of the luxury sports car owner backfired her.

Many commented that the had parked on or over the white parking line; therefore, was positioned on the slot of the parked Honda.

- Advertisement -

“Honda parking looks perfectly fine. No problem whatsoever,” said a netizen.

The post also included a screenshot indicating that the vehicle’s road tax has expired on Jun 27, 2021. “It is an offence to use the vehicle on the roads without valid road tax,” as per the Land Transport Authority regulations.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

The penalty for doing so is a fine of up to S$2,000.

- Advertisement -

“All the money in your bank can get you a super car but not brain and manners,” a netizen commented.

“Now the problem is you. Don’t know how to park properly and your road tax expired already. I thought you rich mahhhh. How come never renew your road tax? Poor people also know how to renew road tax…,” said another netizen. /TISG

Read related: Girl slaps her date after he says her hawker family probably ‘doesn’t earn much and not so educated’ and calls her a gold digger

Girl slaps her date after he says her hawker family probably ‘doesn’t earn much and not so educated’ and calls her a gold digger

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Jamus Lim calls Anchorvale cluster ‘harrowing,’ says he’s happy and relieved it’s closed after 4 weeks

Singapore—Dr Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Sunday (July 4) to say he’s happy and relieved that the Covid cluster at Anchorvale has been closed after four weeks.  An infection had been discovered at a coffee shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road...
View Post
Featured News

‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about the treatment received by a hawker who allegedly scolded a customer for bringing her own container for taking out. The son of the affected customer shared the incident...
View Post
Featured News

Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia early last week, as part of a people’s campaign to bring attention to the fact that many Malaysians are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent