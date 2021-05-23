Home News Featured News Girl slaps her date after he says her hawker family probably 'doesn't...

Girl slaps her date after he says her hawker family probably ‘doesn’t earn much and not so educated’ and calls her a gold digger

He asked her if she was studying medicine to get out of poverty

Photo: YouTube screengrab, for illustrative purposes only

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Set up on a date by her friend, a 22-year-old woman walked out out after slapping the man for insulting her family and calling her a gold digger.

The incident occurred last week before in-person dining at restaurants was banned till June 13 to curb the spike in Covid-19.

The man, a 27-year-old working in a bank, started off by telling her that he planned to save S$1 million by the time he turned 30, and “explained how his father is so and so and has a PhD”.

The woman said the man treated the waitstaff poorly, without any manners.

When she told him that she was studying medicine and her parents were hawkers, he asked her: “So you are doing this degree (medicine) to get out of poverty, huh?”

He concluded that she was from a polytechnic and wanted to become a doctor because her “family probably doesn’t earn much…and… not so educated”.

Halfway through the date, he asked her if he could send her home. When she said that was not necessary, he added that he could drop her off in his Lamborghini.

He then said: “I bet you haven’t been in one cause your (sic) poor.”

She retorted it was probably his dad’s car.

Stung by her reply, he boasted he could probably buy her parents’ hawker stall, calling her a “gold-digging bi***”.

She then slapped him and walked off after paying the cashier S$30 for her order, she wrote in her anonymous post on the popular Facebook page NUSWhispers on Thursday (May 20).

She added that she was in shock and disbelief to learn that there were people like this who think their parents’ car and wealth is theirs.

Noting that her mother graduated from a top culinary school, she wrote that her father was also a university graduate.

In a parting shot, she wrote: "And please don't look down at hawkers, having worked at my parents stall, I've seen uncles who are primary 3 dropouts who earn millions and yet they are humble and give out food to needy on weekends, and they take in like $5000 a day, selling drinks only."

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

