Jamus Lim asks everyone to continue supporting those still in the Olympics

Singapore — Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim urge Singaporeans to continue supporting those who will still be going on to compete.

In a recent Facebook post, Assoc Prof Lim shared his thoughts about the recent Olympic competitions.

He admitted that he felt slightly disappointed like many Singaporeans when Joseph Schooling and Yu Mengyu will no longer be in the running for the medal. Assoc Prof Lim said that he was a former sportsman himself, and he understood how it feels like to give one’s best but still fall short of their goal.

“No athlete ever goes into a game or competition without a fierce desire to win,” he adds. However, a lot can happen on any given day; an athlete might not be at the top of their game because of their mental state or physical hiccups. They might also encounter another contestant that is too tough to defeat.

While everyone likes to imagine themselves winning, reality does not always reflect people’s wishes. And when one does not win, the one who comes away most disappointed is often the athlete themselves.

A few younger athletes will use their loss as a source of motivation or a driving force to improve themselves and their performance. However, some might not have this opportunity anymore since it could be their last time competing in the Olympics. There will be time to assess what went wrong and what went right in each competition.

However, Singaporeans should continue cheering on those who are still going to be taking part in other competitions in the Olympics. Regardless of how well they do, Singapore’s Olympians will have memories that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Assoc Prof Lim also calls it a privilege for Singaporeans to have been able to share in the joy of their wins and success.

At the end of his post, he says that the real purpose and spirit of sport is to bring a nation together.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

