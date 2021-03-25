Home News In the Hood Maserati crashes into tree at Toa Payoh; driver escapes with minor injuries

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Singapore – A Maserati was spotted crashed into a tree at Toa Payoh on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 24). The driver escaped with minor injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced having been alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at 1.05 pm, reported straitstimes.com.

A 30-year-old driver in a Maserati GranTurismo had crashed into a tree after self-skidding, the report noted.

“Tree R.I.P – Ripped Into Pieces,” said Facebook page ROADS.sg on Wednesday. “Maserati driver just killed a tree and damaged his car badly.”

The post included photos of the accident.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

A closeup shows a wrecked bonnet of the Maserati and a fallen tree to the right.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.

The man refused to be taken to the hospital, said the police.

“When roadside trees are hit and damaged by a vehicle, and it is established that it is due to recklessness, negligence or intoxication of the motorist, the motorist may be fined, starting from S$2,000 a tree,” noted ROADS.sg. The page was referring to the Parks and Trees Act and the National Parks Board’s (NParks) composition amount.

“The motorist may also have to pay for the damage caused. NParks said the fine may be reduced on appeal. This has been enforced since 1995,” the post added.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

