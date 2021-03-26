S$5,500 raised by 12-year-old to buy phones for seniors during circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Singapore – After overhearing her parents discussing the need of the elderly to contact SG Cares volunteers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 12-year-old Chloe Koh took it upon herself to raise funds for the cause.

Having been raised by a mother who champions social welfare, Chloe fully understood the concept of hardships, reported mustsharenews.com on Wednesday (Mar 24).

The report featured Chloe’s initiative in raising funds to buy seniors mobile phones, enabling them to feel more connected with loved ones during the circuit breaker period, when many were advised to limit outdoor activities.

Facebook page NVPC – Towards a City of Good also featured Chloe’s story in April 2020. It was mentioned how she had emailed her principal, expressing an interest in fundraising handphones for the elderly.

Chloe’s principal gave her a chance to present to her school teachers. “I was really nervous. I have never presented to this many adults before. I started my presentation with ‘good morning’ even though it was closer to 2 pm,” Chloe recounted.

- Advertisement -

However, her courage, passion and sincerity came through, and 18 teachers and schoolmates stepped forward to donate.

With each device costing around S$55, it was Chloe’s goal to raise S$2,750 for 50 phones. The overwhelming support from her teachers, schoolmates, friends and even family friends allowed Chloe to double that amount in three days.

They collected a total of S$5,500 and raised enough funds for 80 handphones.

When they had procured the handphones, Chloe and her mother accompanied SG Cares volunteers to distribute the devices that came with a prepaid SIM card to the elderly.

“I definitely encourage more of my peers to do this. I’d love to do more meaningful fundraising activities with my friends. We can have fun while we do something really meaningful together!” Chloe said about her experience.

She shared with mustsharenews.com that the recipients’ appreciative responses had warmed her heart.

“I didn’t realise that a phone was something that someone else would need so badly when I myself use it to play games,” said Chloe.

“I went in thinking I was there to bless him with things that he needed. But I returned realising how blessed I am in life to be in this position,” she added./TISG

Read related: Man posts about stolen bicycle used for work, gets a replacement from kind stranger

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg