Another taxi stops in front of ERP gantry, causing chain collision accident yet again

SINGAPORE — A taxi was caught on camera stopping in front of an ERP gantry along the Central Expressway (CTE), said to have caused an accident.

The video posted on the Facebook page ROADS.sg on Wednesday (Jan 25) showed a sedan coming to a halt on the right-most lane of the expressway due to a buildup of traffic up ahead. Unfortunately, the vehicle didn’t stop in time and crashed into another car, sparking a chain collision involving at least four vehicles.

“Taxi stopped in front of ERP gantry and caused an accident. Incident happened at CTE towards town,” the post caption noted.

A passing car with a dashcam recorded a yellow taxi that stopped in front of the ERP gantry, which forced the cars behind it to slow down.

However, netizens pointed out that the taxi was not to blame for the accident as the other vehicles had already slowed down.

“From video, it doesn’t seem like the taxi caused the accident. More like blue car not alert and caused his accident. This situation would repeat itself if it was a traffic jam ahead; Blue car will still whack in,” commented Facebook user YX MuMu.

“Stop blaming the taxi lah; how come the first car can stop leh. SG drivers always think lane one is a non-stop speeding lane,” added another netizen.

This is not the first time a vehicle stopped in front of an ERP gantry to cause an accident. A taxi driver was called “ridiculous and irresponsible for stopping in front of the gantry to insert the cash card, causing a chain collision soon after. /TISG

