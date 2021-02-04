International Asia Mandopop star Stefanie Sun doubts her parenting skills

Sun doesn't see herself as a nurturing parent as she only knows how to sing and dance with her kids but doesn't know how to cook

Photo: Instagram screengrab

SINGAPORE – Parents can admit that it’s not easy to raise a child and singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun can attest to that.

Mothership reported that the singer had an interview with local media for her new single “What Remains” on Feb 1.

The topic shifted to Sun’s personal life as a mother, to which she expressed doubt towards her parenting skills.

Sun doesn’t see herself as a nurturing parent as she only knows how to sing and dance with her kids but doesn’t know how to cook.

We’re going to have to stop Sun right there… She’s practically superwoman for being able to balance her career as a singer-songwriter and duties as a parent. (In our opinion, it’s okay if she can’t cook – at least she’s singing and dancing with her kids during her free time!)

Anyway, Sun then highlighted that parents should try to refrain from using the iPad or other gadgets to keep their kids occupied.

She added that it’s normal for parents to make their fair share of mistakes. Parenting doesn’t come with an instruction manual and what matters is that they work towards improvement.

For instance, the singer expressed her love by becoming her son’s personal hairstylist.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

If you ask us, it looks like she did a brilliant job! She even used all the right tools for the occasion too.

As for Sun’s singing career, she continues to persevere even though the industry has been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She took inspiration from the guitarist who played at her recent virtual concert – he was determined to work hard, even if that meant taking up landscaping jobs after experiencing a drop in music gigs last year (2020).

“We don’t see the end but what’s important is that when you know you can do something you just do, just go for it,” Sun said.

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, Sun and her team were able to come up with new and creative ways to share her music.

Back in 2020, there was supposed to be a concert tour to mark her 20th anniversary in the music industry but unfortunately the pandemic began. Nevertheless, Sun and her team managed to host two surprise concerts – one at her office and the other at Pasir Panjang Power station.

 

 

 

 

 

