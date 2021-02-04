Turn up the sweetness this Valentine’s Day with these luxurious chocolate brands

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With Valentine’s Day round the corner, you might be scrambling for a present for your special someone. While there’s more to life than chocolate (is there?), the delectable dessert is easily the most delicious way to tell someone that you’re sweet on them (pun absolutely intended!).

No two chocolates are created equal, though, but how to choose? Look no further; we’ve put together a list of chocolates that are a cut above the rest—from the luxurious to the artisanal, you won’t lack for choices this Valentine’s Day.

Dark chocolate is often touted as the healthiest chocolate, rich in antioxidants and thought to prevent heart issues. If your special someone is a dark chocolate lover, look no further than The Dark Gallery, which boasts of artisanal, handmade and Halal-certified chocolates!

From their numerous offerings, consider a box of their artisanal bonbons (from S$21++), which are as beautiful as they are delicious. The box contains eight selections made with 66 per cent dark chocolate, such as the White Chocolate Rose Tea, Toasted Almond and Toffee Sea Salt.



The Dark Gallery | Locations at Millenia Walk, Funan Mall and Takashimaya Shopping Centre B2 | +65 6255 0368

Janice Wong Singapore, chocolate is elevated to more than just a dessert—it’s art. Delight your loved one with out-of-the-box flavours and gorgeous boxes, like their Visionary, artist, author, culinary stylist and photographer Chef Janice Wong specialises in incredible edible art. At, chocolate is elevated to more than just a dessert—it’s art. Delight your loved one with out-of-the-box flavours and gorgeous boxes, like their Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Chocolate Box of 9 Flower Set (S$140.20), which contains selections like Chardonnay, Strawberry Juniper Berry, Yuzu White Miso, Bergamot Orange, Pistachio Milk Chocolate, Praline Poprocks and Kaffir Lime Caramel. Looking for chocolates for artists? Janice Wong Singapore’s chocolates are sure to satisfy the imagination as well as the tummy.

Janice Wong Singapore | B1-K28 290 Paragon Shopping Centre, Orchard Road, Singapore 238859 | +65 9233 7547

Laurent Bernard, known to some as “the best chocolatier in Singapore” crafts gourmet chocolate for any occasion and for the most discerning of clients. If you want to impress this Valentine’s Day, peruse their French artisan chocolatier, known to some as “the best chocolatier in Singapore” crafts gourmet chocolate for any occasion and for the most discerning of clients. If you want to impress this Valentine’s Day, peruse their online shop for luxurious chocolate presents.

We particularly love the Chocolate and Champagne box , which marries handcrafted chocolates (nine pieces) with Moët & Chandon champagne (S$150 for the set). Laurent Bernard also offers gorgeous flower arrangements which can be paired with their chocolate boxes and hampers.

Laurent Bernard Chocolatier | 01-11, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 239014 | +65 9725 0579

Founded by Irish chocaholic lawyer-turned-chocolatier Leela Titus, Leela’s Fine Chocolates uses only (you guessed it!) the finest—European couverture chocolate and locally-sourced natural ingredients. Besides creating luxury chocolates, Leela’s also runs chocolate-making workshops and chocolate appreciation events, for private and corporate clients.

When it comes to variety, Leela’s has a dizzying array on offer, from melt-in-your-mouth truffles to chocolate lollies and gift hampers to edible footwear (not kidding!). Check out their Valentine’s Day selection or any of their other offerings.

Leela’s Fine Chocolates | leela@leelaschocolates.com | +65 9339 3940

Say hi to the new chocolatier on the block, Mr Bucket Chocolaterie. Featuring artisanal chocolates, Mr Bucket stays loyal to the region and uses only cacao sourced from family-run farms in Malacca, Malaysia and a cacao plantation in Anamalai Hills, India. Their bonbons and truffles are rich yet light, and absolutely lovely to look at.

Mr. Bucket offers a delectable variety of sweet treats with its Valentine’s Day specials. Surprise your lover with their Triple Berry Box (S$35 for nine chocolates), which features fruity-chocolate bonbons in Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry Lavender and Raspberry Lychee Rose flavours. Or make it even more personal—make sweet, hot chocolate together with their Valentine’s Day Edition Drinking Chocolate Kit (S$30).

Mr Bucket Chocolaterie | 23 Sin Ming Rd, #01-15, Singapore 570023 | hello@mrbucket.com.sg

If chocolate’s not your thing (how could it not be, though?), there are other ways to express your love this Valentine’s Day. Check out these refreshing gift ideas you can get instead, and have a wonderful day of love. /TISG

