Christopher Lee stars in music video of Stefanie Sun’s new single “What Remains”

SINGAPORE – Just when we thought singer Stefanie Sun had enough of surprises after releasing her latest single “What Remains”, she’s invited powerhouse actor Christopher Lee to be a part of its music video.

Have a look at “What Remains” official music video below:

The actor recently completed his mandatory quarantine after returning from Taiwan as he wrapped up his drama series there. Apparently, the singer was already in contact with him prior to his return to plan this surprise collaboration, according to The Straits Times.

Sun thanked Lee for his support with an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 4) captioned (after translation): “The script seemed challenging but he made it look effortless.”

Directed by Remii Huang, Lee played a character who lived a lonely life. Every now and then, he’d receive care packages – with a twist.

Many speculate that the actor’s character was inspired by his personal experience after having to undergo quarantine in both Taiwan and Singapore, and being separated from his wife, Fann Wong, and son for four long months to film the drama series Danger Zone.

Lee also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures and snips of the music video, expressing his enjoyment for Sun’s latest single, and thanked her for inviting him to be a part of it.

It’s been nearly two decades since Sun last wrote and produced a single, titled “Someone”. Her last album, “No.13- A Dancing Van Gogh” came out about four years ago.

With that said, could “What Remains” be the start of something new for Sun? Maybe, say, a new music album? Fans (and we) can only hope for now. /TISG

