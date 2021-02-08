International Asia Christopher Lee stars in music video of Stefanie Sun's new single "What...

Christopher Lee stars in music video of Stefanie Sun’s new single “What Remains”

The script seemed challenging but he made it look effortless, says Stefanie

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaEntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Just when we thought singer Stefanie Sun had enough of surprises after releasing her latest single “What Remains”, she’s invited powerhouse actor Christopher Lee to be a part of its music video.

Have a look at “What Remains” official music video below:

The actor recently completed his mandatory quarantine after returning from Taiwan as he wrapped up his drama series there. Apparently, the singer was already in contact with him prior to his return to plan this surprise collaboration, according to The Straits Times.

- Advertisement -

Sun thanked Lee for his support with an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 4) captioned (after translation): “The script seemed challenging but he made it look effortless.”

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Directed by Remii Huang, Lee played a character who lived a lonely life. Every now and then, he’d receive care packages – with a twist.

Photo: Youtube screengrab

Photo: Youtube screengrab

Many speculate that the actor’s character was inspired by his personal experience after having to undergo quarantine in both Taiwan and Singapore, and being separated from his wife, Fann Wong, and son for four long months to film the drama series Danger Zone.

Lee also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures and snips of the music video, expressing his enjoyment for Sun’s latest single, and thanked her for inviting him to be a part of it.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

It’s been nearly two decades since Sun last wrote and produced a single, titled “Someone”. Her last album, “No.13- A Dancing Van Gogh” came out about four years ago.

With that said, could “What Remains” be the start of something new for Sun? Maybe, say, a new music album? Fans (and we) can only hope for now. /TISG

 

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Gerald Giam: Just because 80% have adopted TraceTogether, it doesn’t mean they’re using it

Singapore—In Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 2), MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied GRC) pointed out that while the take-up rate for TraceTogether has reached 80 per cent, there is no guarantee that people are using it, given recent concerns over privacy. He added that...
View Post
Featured News

Younger Lee siblings want disciplinary tribunal to look into Kwa Kim Li’s conduct

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's younger siblings -- Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling -- have applied for an order against the Law Society to convene a disciplinary tribunal in relation to their late father’s former...
View Post
Featured News

Single TraceTogether check-in soon to eliminate multiple SafeEntry check-ins

  Singapore – Once you check into a shopping mall with your Trace Together app or token, you won't need to check into individual stores. SafeEntry check-ins at individual stores within the same mall will soon be unnecessary, said Senior Minister Teo...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore