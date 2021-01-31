Christopher Lee arrives home just in time to celebrate Fann Wong’s birthday

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Christopher Lee has arrived home in time for his wife, Fann Wong’s 50th birthday celebration after spending four long months away from home.

The actor had spent his time in Taiwan filming Danger Zone, a new iQiyi original series. Now that filming has concluded, he’s returned home to Singapore.

Of course, Lee underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine to which his wife, Wong and son, Zed surprised him from afar – outside of the hotel as they exchanged waves at each other from his hotel room window.

Luckily, his quarantine officially ended on Jan 24, just days before Wong’s 50th birthday on Jan 27, during which they got to celebrate together as a family.

Wong shared that she initially had an appointment to attend to but it was cancelled at the last minute due to the bad weather, so they were able to have an impromptu celebration.

Lee posted a series of pictures from the special occasion on his Instagram with the sweetest caption that translated: “Happy birthday my lovely baby!!! To be able to rush back to celebrate your birthday with you is a huge deal!!! Love you forever”.

What a beautiful reunion for the actor and his family! Four months is a long time so we do hope they enjoyed themselves.

