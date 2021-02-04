Blake Lively feels insecure about her body after third baby

- Advertisement -

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively may have won many Most Beautiful polls but after the birth of her third child in 2019, she has lost her confidence.

Lively, 33, who is married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, 44, was candid about her post-pregnancy body and how insecure she felt when she appeared on The Tonight Show in January last year, three months after giving birth to daughter Betty.

She shared on Instagram Story on January 30 that she put together a Lanvin shirt and dress from Net-a-Porter to make a pretty outfit because she had samples that fit her after giving birth. So many clothes from the stores did not fit the actress either, as reported by The Star on February 3. The actress was dressed in an all-black outfit with Louboutin stilettos in the photo from her appearance on the show.

Lively has three children, with her two other daughters aged six and four. She said that it does not send a great message to women when their bodies do not fit into what brands have to offer and that it is alienating and confusing.

“And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle.”

In an interview with Good Morning America in January last year, she spoke candidly about raising three young kids.

“We’re outnumbered and it’s a lot. People say going from two to three, it’s the same, you know, it’s kind of easy – those people do not have three kids.”

Born on August 25, 1987, Blake Ellender Lively is an American actress. Lively is known for starring as Serena van der Woodsen in the CW drama television series Gossip Girl (2007–2012). She also starred in a number of films, including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008), The Town (2010), Green Lantern (2011), Savages (2012), The Age of Adaline (2015), The Shallows (2016) and A Simple Favor (2018).

