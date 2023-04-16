Man sells $2 golden note for $1000

SINGAPORE: A man took to TikTok to share the sale of his special $2 note with a special serial number for a whopping $1000.

Cornelius Koh, an avid note collector who has been collecting golden notes for about five years, gave up this prized possession of his to another collector for $1000.

Cornelius shared with The Independent that he was “willing to sell it because I got few other golden number notes too.”

The $2 note had a fancy serial number of 0MU777777 which makes it an extremely valuable note. A golden number refers to six same numbers.

“God rested on the 7th day according to the bible. The number “7” signifies completeness or wholeness,” wrote a user in the comments which was liked by Cornelius.

He shared that this particular note has had a rare error label as the label name and signature label are different, which makes it even more valuable.



“Usually the signature label must match the note, but this time the label name and the signature is wrong, hence this note worth abit more money,” Cornelius wrote.

The TikTok video has gone viral with over 333k views now and plenty of netizens in the comments section were not even aware that there is such a practice around dollar notes collection and are now saying they should check all their notes before paying for something.

“Start going to look at the serial numbers of all the notes I have,” commented a user.

“Surprised that people really buy to collect,” said another user in the comments.

“We have a money collector WhatsApp group,” Cornelius told The Independent. He believes these notes are like art pieces and said that some collectors even like to collect a specific number only.

“Wah my parents still have the all 8 sia but they want keep forever,” commented a user, to which Cornelius replied that it could easily fetch them a four figure amount.

Cornelius said that it costs “around $30 plus for grading fee” in order to certify that $2 note with Paper Money Guarantee.

He added that a criterion to sell these golden notes is that there should be no folded lines or even a single crease. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg