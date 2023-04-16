Slow, not fast, food: Schoolgirl orders from McDonald’s at 12:30pm, doesn’t get it till 1:55pm

SINGAPORE: When you order food from a fast food restaurant, it’s reasonable to expect that it will be served quickly. It’s unsurprising, therefore, that one mum took to social media after it took her daughter’s order at McDonald’s over an hour to be served.

“My girl and her classmate went to Macdonald’s at Khatib for lunch and placed their order and paid at 12.30 pm. However at 1.45 pm, they had not received their order,” wrote Facebook user Ms Sherry Awie on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Friday (Apr 14).

She added that despite the two schoolgirls following up with the counter staff three times, they were only told to “wait and wait and wait.” Unfortunately, because the girls needed to return to their school for their afternoon classes, they left without eating lunch.

Ms Sherry added, “When my girl told me they had left, I insisted they go back to Mac and show them the receipt and ask for their food.

Finally at 1.55 pm mac passed them their food.

A 1.5 hrs wait even during lunchtime is not acceptable.

I have called in and requested for a call back for them to explain the long waiting time. McDonald’s pls give a reasonable explaination.”

The mum posted a photo of the receipt from McDonald’s, showing that the order had indeed been placed at 12:30 and was a very simple one, for a cheeseburger meal with no add-ons, fries, and a McFlurry, and which makes it difficult to understand why it would take so long to serve.

However, based on the comments on the post, Ms Sherry’s daughter and her friend are not the only ones to have experienced a long wait at the (supposedly) fast-food giant, and the branch at Khatib is not the only one with long wait times.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Ms Sherry and McDonald’s.

