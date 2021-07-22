“Malaysian cases went up due to elections, Singapore cases went up due to erections.”, Netizen expresses recent Singapore Covid news in a nutshell

- Advertisement -

A netizen has recently shared a witty pun revolving around a primary driving force behind Singapore’s recent rise in local Covid-19 transmission cases.

Many others caught onto the play on words which, to many Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans alike, seemed to be a sufficient explanation for the controversial KTV cluster that has caused this significant rise.

After a group of social hostesses circulated KTV outlets and bars tested positive for Covid-19, a whole new cluster was revealed. Now more than 200 cases, this cluster has raised national concern over the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

Complicating the battle even further, on Monday (Jul 19), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung disclosed that this KTV cluster is tied to the nation’s biggest cluster—J the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, with a tally of more than 320.

As this issue has opened up several other issues including Work-Pass permits, vaccinations, and more recently… erections.

Twitter user @nirmalkm took to the social media platform to share a play on words that she and her sister-in-law came up with during a Monopoly game night. “Malaysian cases went up due to the elections,” she wrote. “Singapore cases went up due to erections…”

Malaysian cases went up due to the elections, Singapore cases went up due to erections…………… mf — Nirmal (@nirmalkm_) July 20, 2021

Less than 48 hours later, the tweet had already garnered more than 3,500 retweets and 6,100 likes. The netizen caught wind of this and addressed the situation as a reply to her original post saying “Omg not ya’ll giving my tweet love on Tiktok too–I’m SCREAMING–I’m just a preschool teacher with a stupid mind SKKSKSKS thx 4 da support.”

She also shared that the pun came about unexpectedly. “Also shoutout to my first sister-in-law for creating the wordplay on election/erection wi(th) (me) after Monopoly… we stood in the kitchen and died at what we just came up with hahaha,” she wrote.

According to The Star, in Singapore’s KTV lounge scene, it is reportedly a common practise for patrons to select their hostesses who will then tend to them for the duration of their stay at the lounge. Some hostesses take on the role of what is allegedly referred to as a “butterfly,” which entails a hostess dividing her service among multiple patrons—a service that pays around S$100 per patron.

Later, the Twitter user shared her version of the news in a nutshell as a reply to a comment on her Tweet, which wondered why people “not even from Singapore” ended up seeing the tweet on their timelines.

“Basically men have been visiting sleazy karaoke lounges (that are supposed to be closed), and because of that the cases shot up from single-digit numbers daily, to close to 200 because of men who can’t keep their pants zipped up,” she wrote.

/TISG

