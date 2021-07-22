International COVID 19 "Malaysian cases went up due to elections, Singapore cases went up due...

“Malaysian cases went up due to elections, Singapore cases went up due to erections.”, Netizen expresses recent Singapore Covid news in a nutshell

"Basically men have been visiting sleazy karaoke lounges (that are supposed to be closed), and because of that the cases shot up from single-digit numbers daily, to close to 200 because of men who can't keep their pants zipped up," she wrote.

Screengrab from Facebook video / The Independent Singapore

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

A netizen has recently shared a witty pun revolving around a primary driving force behind Singapore’s recent rise in local Covid-19 transmission cases.

Many others caught onto the play on words which, to many Singaporeans and non-Singaporeans alike, seemed to be a sufficient explanation for the controversial KTV cluster that has caused this significant rise.

After a group of social hostesses circulated KTV outlets and bars tested positive for Covid-19, a whole new cluster was revealed. Now more than 200 cases, this cluster has raised national concern over the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

Complicating the battle even further, on Monday (Jul 19), Health Minister disclosed that this KTV cluster is tied to the nation’s biggest cluster—J the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, with a tally of more than 320.

- Advertisement -

As this issue has opened up several other issues including Work-Pass permits, vaccinations, and more recently… erections.

Twitter user @nirmalkm took to the to share a play on words that she and her sister-in- came up with during a Monopoly game night. “Malaysian cases went up due to the ,” she wrote. “Singapore cases went up due to erections…”

Less than 48 hours later, the tweet had already garnered more than 3,500 retweets and 6,100 likes. The netizen caught wind of this and addressed the situation as a reply to her original post saying “Omg not ya’ll giving my tweet love on too–I’m SCREAMING–I’m just a preschool teacher with a stupid mind SKKSKSKS thx 4 da .”

- Advertisement -

She also shared that the pun came about unexpectedly. “Also shoutout to my first sister-in-law for creating the wordplay on /erection wi(th) (me) after Monopoly… we stood in the kitchen and died at what we just came up with hahaha,” she wrote.

According to The Star, in Singapore’s scene, it is reportedly a common practise for patrons to select their hostesses who will then tend to them for the duration of their stay at the lounge. Some hostesses take on the role of what is allegedly referred to as a “butterfly,” which entails a hostess dividing her service among multiple patrons—a service that pays around S$100 per patron.

Later, the Twitter user shared her version of the news in a nutshell as a reply to a comment on her Tweet, which wondered why people “not even from Singapore” ended up seeing the tweet on their timelines.

“Basically men have been visiting sleazy karaoke lounges (that are supposed to be closed), and because of that the cases shot up from single-digit numbers daily, to close to 200 because of men who can’t keep their pants zipped up,” she wrote.

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Sudden closure of Hong Lim Market leaves hawkers no choice but to throw away ingredients

Singapore — After the emergence of two new Covid-19 clusters on Friday (Jul 16), with Hong Lim Market & Food Centre being one of them, the sudden closure of the venue has left hawkers with no choice but to throw their...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean: What economic benefits does Singapore derive from granting KTV operators a $50K grant to “Pivot” into an “F&B” outlet?

Singapore — Opposition People's Voice () party leader Lim Tean took to social media to ask if there were economic benefits to extending a S$50,000 grant to KTV operators to pivot them into a food and beverage establishment. The questions, directed at...
View Post
Featured News

Nurse harassed by Sengkang neighbours granted protection order

Singapore — After being harassed by their neighbours for over a year, a Singaporean nurse has been granted an expedited (EPO), providing him and his family “an overwhelming sense of relief.” Muhammad Najib bin Ngasewan, who works at Sengkang General...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent