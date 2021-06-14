Man attacks neighbour with bicycle chain for allegedly blocking his path

- Advertisement -

Singapore— One man posted bloodied photos of himself on social media after being attacked without warning by his neighbour, who hit him twice with a bicycle chain.

What made it worse was that the man’s two children saw him “covered in blood” and he was concerned for their safety.

Fortunately, another neighbour came to his help, said the 47-year-old man, a graphic designer who goes by the name Alex Tohsw on Facebook.

The 65-year-old assailant has been arrested.

- Advertisement -

Alex Tohsw posted his photos and story on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (June 13), calling it “a horrifying experience.”

His post has since been shared over 2000 times.

Later, talking to the Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, he wanted to be known only as Mr Toh, reported The New Paper.

He said he was cleaning the window outside his home while standing on a metal ladder when his neighbour “attacked” him from behind with a bicycle chain attached with the lock pad.

- Advertisement -

“He claimed that I was blocking his path to go back home just because I placed his bicycle by the walkway,” wrote Mr Toh.

“He hit me twice on the head and shoulder with the bicycle chain. I shouted for help as my head was bleeding profusely and I was in severe pain.”

At this time, his two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, were in the living room of their home and “were startled to see me covered in blood.”

Fortunately, another neighbour intervened and “quickly went to stop the neighbour from attacking me”.

- Advertisement -

The “helpful” neighbour then helped him lie down as he was feeling faint.

However, he was still thinking of his children despite feeling the pain from the attack.

“I was very worried for the safety of my 2 kids as the main door was unlocked. Thankfully my helpful neighbour was keeping an eye on the assailant,” he added.

According to The New Paper (TNP), the incident occurred at Block 130 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at around 10.30 am on Saturday morning (June 12).

The 65-year-old neighbour who attacked Mr Toh was arrested by the police for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Mr Toh told the Lianhe Wanbao that he had moved his neighbour’s bicycle so that he could clean his window, and when the neighbour saw that the bike had been moved, he reportedly pushed it forcefully, so that it hit the ladder Mr Toh was standing on.

When he asked his neighbour what was going on, the neighbour said nothing.

“Without a word, he took out a chain with a lock from the bicycle basket and started attacking me,” Mr Toh told the Chinese daily.

Mr Toh then fell off the ladder.

”I was dizzy from being beaten up, but I remembered that my front door was unlocked. I was worried that the attacker would run into the house and hurt my children.

“Fortunately, the woman living next door helped attend to my children,” he added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force took him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he required five stitches for the gash on his head, but was able to come home that same day.

/TISG

Read also: Ho Ching says neighbours who harassed frontliners may have dementia, mental illness; asks public not to judge quickly

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg