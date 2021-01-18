‘Brace yourself for impact,’ a driver thought as bus crashes onto his vehicle

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A driver took to social media to highlight the moment he braced for impact as he noticed a bus approaching his vehicle from behind with no plans of stopping. The incident resulted in a multi-car collision along Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 on Jan 15.

On Sunday (Jan 17), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video shared by a Reuben Won. According to the caption, the bus failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a red Mazda 3.

“I was on my way to settle some new home errands and was at the traffic light stationary when this happened,” wrote Mr Wong. “Having noticed that the bus behind me was already moving quite slowly for some time even before this happened, I kept my eye on the bus from my rear-view mirror too.”

When Mr Wong spotted the bus swerving to his lane without seeming to slow down to stop, he faced forward and thought to himself, “Brace yourself for impact.”

He suffered an abrasion and expressed concern about whiplash due to the impact of the collision.

The video began with the front camera’s footage of the collision which, would surprise unsuspecting motorists as they were stationary before the intersection.

Upon impact, Mr Wong’s vehicle collided with the BMW in front of him. The bus could be seen entering the right side as it squeezed through the lane. Based on the BMW’s abrupt bouncing during impact, it appears that the other vehicles in front were affected. People could also be seen exiting their vehicles in front to investigate.

From the rear camera, the bus was in plain view as it approached the intersection. The bus also had its left turn signal blinking but was slowly sliding to the right. The bus hits the curb as it crashed onto Mr Wong’s vehicle, cutting the rear camera signal.

“I hope the bus driver is well (he looked unwell)” wrote Mr Wong. “Thankfully, no one seemed hurt?” He expressed his gratitude that he was alone during the accident, without his wife and kids, because the glass on his car’s rear shattered and fell onto the seat.

“Thanks too for the kind dude in front of my car for giving me his spare slippers when mine broke, and for the random stranger that opened the passenger side door quickly to ask if I’m ok,” added Mr Wong.

