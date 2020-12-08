Bus and car collide: 21 foreign workers and bus driver taken to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A collision between a car and a bus on Sunday (Dec 6) resulted in 22 people being taken to hospital.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 am towards the end of the highway on Jurong Island. The bus was at that time believed to be ferrying foreign workers.

Eight of the individuals were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, 11 to the National University Hospital and 3 to the Singapore General Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The straitstimes.com reported that 21 were foreign workers and the other person was the 42-year-old bus driver.

All 22 victims are male and were conscious when they were brought to the hospitals, said the police.

A video of the aftermath of the incident was posted on the Singapore Road Accident page on Facebook and YouTube, showing the bus on its side and a car with its bonnet completely crushed.

On the ROADS.sg Facebook page, where the same video was also posted, the caption read: “Traffic accident at in-bound Jurong Island Highway, near lamp post 143. Car rams into back of bus and bus topples onto its side. Only 1 lane is passable. Jurong Island speed limit is 70 kmph.”

The Straits Times also posted a video of the car involved in the accident on its YouTube account, which can be viewed here. It appeared to show the driver of the car, looking dazed but otherwise unhurt, receiving assistance from a rescuer shortly after the accident.

The police are investigating the accident.

The most recent collision involving a bus occurred less than two months ago, when a rubbish truck collide with one, resulting in six people being taken to hospital and, as the vehicles were both large, traffic flow in the area being affected.

The accident occurred at about 7.15 am on Oct 26 at the junction of Chai Chee Road and Chai Chee Street. Several social media pages featured photos of the head-on collision of the two large vehicles, showing the bus and truck in the yellow box at the intersection of the two roads.

The SCDF received an alert about the accident at 7.33 am that day. It said six individuals — the bus driver and 5 passengers — were taken to Changi General Hospital. /TISG

