Caught on dashcam: Motorist drives over chevron markings and back, causing delivery rider to fall onto road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The driver of a silver-coloured car has been recorded on dashcam as going over chevron markings on the road to turn left into a slip road but then turning back across the markings to continue in the original direction.

However, by suddenly steering to the right again, the driver appears to have sideswiped a FoodPanda delivery rider behind the car, causing him to fall off his motorcycle.

On Sunday (Sept 13), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video of the accident near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) (Changi Airport)/Upper Serangoon Road exit of the Central Expressway (CTE).

The dashcam footage continues with the food delivery rider getting up from the road, apologising to the driver behind him, whose dashcam recorded the accident, before limping back to his motorcycle. By then, the silver-coloured vehicle was nowhere in sight.

- Advertisement -

According to an update by ROADS.sg Facebook page, which referred to it as a hit-and-run accident, the father of the delivery rider is seeking the help of those who saw it. “Please help to share. The rider is my son and this video is recorded by a kind taxi driver behind my son during the accident.” He is looking for anyone driving along the CTE (towards the city) at around 12.20 pm on Sept 13 who saw the accident and can provide information about the licence plate number of the silver-coloured car.

As pointed out by ROADS.sg during past incidents, cutting across chevron markings is a traffic offence punishable with a S$130 fine for light vehicles and S$160 for heavy vehicles. The driver also chalks up four demerit points.

13sep2020 1220hrsCTEhit & runsilver car tried to cut road chevron to exit & side swiped foodpanda rider.rider seeking additional footage to id silver vehicle Posted by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Sunday, 13 September 2020