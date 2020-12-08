Featured News Goh Chok Tong: Those who enjoy casting online stones could take a...

Goh Chok Tong: Those who enjoy casting online stones could take a leaf from Pritam Singh

Netizen says good that Goh has a kidney stone, whereas WP leader hopes that his smooth recovery will continue

Obbana Rajah

Featured NewsHome News
Singapore — Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong has recently had kidney stone issues, requiring him to be admitted to hospital on two occasions.

Mr Goh usually posts about such issues and often receives best wishes and many messages for a speedy recovery. One recent message from a netizen who said he was happy Mr Goh had a kidney stone, however, has prompted him to compare it with the warm wishes from Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh.

Mr Goh said: “Perhaps those who enjoy casting online stones at others could take a leaf from Pritam Singh.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 6), Mr Goh said that he never wishes ill winds on others, “not like someone who posted on my Facebook page that he was happy that I had the kidney stone and not him, ending his comment with ‘Touch Wood’ ”.

On that note, Mr Goh praised Mr Singh for sending him a message on Instagram that wished him well.

Mr Singh had sent this message: “Dear ESM Goh Sir – Good to see you back on your feet! Take care and may the smooth recovery continue. Seasons Greetings and Best Wishes to you and your loved ones.”

Mr Goh said that he had replied: “Thanks, Pritam. I am fine and will be back to normal physical activities early next week. Hope to catch up with you one day. Seasons Greetings and Best Wishes to you too.”

Mr Goh added in his post: “We are on opposing sides in politics but we do not throw stones at one another. We are on the same side for Singapore”.

The 79-year-old shared that, over the years, he has had numerous medical fixes to many parts of his body and several vital organs. He added that he was saved from an asthmatic attack and a near-total blockage of two arteries in the nick of time.

“That is why I am cheerful and look at the bright side of life. Medical problems are inevitable. Some have more, some have less. It is the luck of the draw. But our attitude in response to these health issues makes all the difference,” he said.

Mr Goh was in hospital again over the weekend so doctors could deal with a new issue involving his vocal cords. /TISG

