Nas Daily’s ‘Government is good’ tweet goes viral

Singapore—A tweet from popular Palestinian-Israeli video blogger Nuseir Yassin, wherein he declared that “Government is good,” not only once but twice, has been getting a lot of attention online.

Many people commented on his apparent naïveté and lack of nuance in his tweet, and others asked him to stop meddling in other countries’ affairs.

On Dec 4, the Singapore-based Palestinian-Israeli vlogger tweeted this:

Repeat after me: Government is good.

Government is good. So many people hate government that smart people went to private sector and average people ended up in government. So now, the average governs the smart. This can’t continue.

Join your government! — Nas Daily (@nasdaily) December 3, 2020

The tweet went viral, being quoted and retweeted almost 7,000 times.

But it did not go over well with many netizens, who felt that his perspective on government was overly simplistic, and who poked holes in the points he made in the tweet.

One netizen took exception at the point he made concerning ‘smart’ versus ‘average.’

Some answered Nas point for point:

1. not everyone in the government is good. 2. don't believe the media because the government is in the way 3. if you haven't witnessed the government's wrath firsthand, you don't get to say what is good and bad 4. pls always research before stating smthng on the internet pic.twitter.com/pMLBCJDaEP — 👼🏻 school killed dyn 👼🏻 (@dyndyn_04) December 5, 2020

Some netizens said they once admired Nas, but are now disillusioned.

I used to idolize you with your vid contents, but you can’t command the people to be with the govt, if it’s the govt that needs to be with the people at the first place. — niq (@nickramsis_) December 4, 2020

Netizens from different countries weighed in, but many of the critics of Nas’ tweet seemed to come from the Philippines, who were not very happy with the interview on his podcast with former world boxing champion turned senator Manny Pacquiao, which came out on the same day, and where he and Mr Pacquiao discussed Philippine politics.

The former boxer was recently said to be mulling over making a bid for the presidency of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

Mr Pacquiao, an avowedly religious man, has defended the death penalty and made his anti-LGBTQ stance clear, which many have found to be worrisome.

supports the death penalty. Knowing many people here experience unjustified deaths. Please stop, Nas. We're fine that you make content about our nation from foreigner's perspective. Just stop meddling in our politics. Knowing you have the influence. — OnlyTheYoung #Register2Vote (@jeanomarka) December 3, 2020

philanthropy does not excuse someone from their ANTI-LGBTQIA+ remarks and approval of extra judicial killings. this country is suffering, and to vouch for another inutile when the presidential elections is in a couple years – you will be the one to blame. — ًirish | comms open! (2/3) (@daenirysh) December 4, 2020

One netizen called Nas out for the lack of nuance in his tweet, to which the vlogger replied, “If you’re looking for nuance, get off twitter!”

If you’re looking for nuance, get off twitter! We’re in agreement on the situation. Now we need to agree on the solution. — Nas Daily (@nasdaily) December 3, 2020

Nas also told the netizen that he’s a firm believer in meritocracy, which other netizens found ironic.

This. after you flexed Manny Pacquiao, abt how he came from being poor and has the heart of a philanthropist and is very influential, deliberately leaving out the important facts of how incompetent he is as a politician w/c was supposedly the highlight? So much for Meritocracy — 𝐹𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑎 𝑎𝑙𝑏𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑠 (@mmmaverickaaa) December 4, 2020

did you know that MANNY PACQUIAO is the senator with most absences in senate sessions in the Philippines? IS THAT MERITOCRACY TO YOU?

OR ARE WE HEARING MONEY OR SHOULD I SAY "MANNY" TALKING? stop using your platform to jeppardize things which do not affect your quality of life! — jake (@jakediareader) December 4, 2020

At least one netizen asked Naz to “stop meddling in other countries.”

Phoemela Bumarda, @futaccaph wrote, “Stop meddling in other countries politics @nasdaily. better continue your travel vlogs and hands off our country. You are doing more harm than any good. Your privileged positive vibes mindsent wont save us from our government that kills and steals from its own people.”

Stop meddling in other countries politics @nasdaily better continue your travel vlogs and hands off our country. You are doing more harm than any good. Your privileged positive vibes mindsent wont save us from our government that kills and steals from its own people. — Phoemela Bumarda 🎙️ (@futaccaph) December 4, 2020

—/TISG

