Filipino social entrepreneur pushing to ban Nas Daily from the Philippines

Manila — Social entrepreneur, Louise Mabulo from the Philippines, announced that she wants to have Nas Daily founder Nuseir Yassin banned from her country.

Ms Mabulo is filing a report on Mr Yassin’s alleged insults against Filipino farmers and have him declared “persona non grata,” said the Commission on Human Rights – Bicol Region (CHR-Bicol) on Wednesday (Aug 11), according to Rappler.

The persona non grata status is placed on an individual, officially banning the person from entering the country.

Ms Mabulo also took to Facebook on Aug 10 to confirm her meeting with the commission.

She noted the meeting was held to discuss “the recent issues surrounding the exploitation against me and the farmers here perpetuated by some vlogger” under the CHR’s official investigation.

“The attacks against me are on social media, but my platform is real-life — undeniable,” said Ms Mabulo.

“Rest assured that actions are being taken to safeguard our people, and prevent further incidents like this.”

A petition has also been established to declare Mr Yassin persona non grata in the Philippines.

It currently has over 18,000 signatures with a goal of 25,000.

In its caption, the post notes, “Exploiting Indigenous Filipino culture and art for money. He clearly violated the IPRA Law (Indigenous Peoples Rights Act of 1997) Republic Act No. 8371, which is a Philippine law that recognizes and promotes the rights of indigenous cultural communities and indigenous peoples in the Philippines.”

Ms Mabulo is the founder of the Cacao project, an initiative in Camarines Sur to help farmers. However, Mr Yassin has accused the project to be a “fake story” after visiting the country to feature Ms Mabulo’s story.

Nas Daily Academy has also been accused of a scam involving the last and oldest practitioner of Kalinga tattooing Whang-od Oggay.

The vlogger is said to have “exploited” the 104-year-old indigenous tattoo artist by getting her to sign a contract with the academy.

The course offered sessions with trainers but has since been removed from the Nas Academy landing page for courses in the Philippines. /TISG

