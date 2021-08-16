Toddler finds loaded handgun, shoots mum dead while on Zoom work call

- Advertisement -

Florida — A toddle found a loaded handgun in an apartment and accidentally killed his mother, who was on Zoom call.

Shamaya Lynn, 21, from Florida, was on a Zoom work conference on Wednesday (Aug 11) when another member noticed she needed assistance.

According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, the member saw a toddle in the background and heard a noise.

A few moments later, Ms Lynn fell backwards and never returned the call.

This led the Zoom member to call 911 to alert them of the situation.

Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Ms Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, said the police in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 13).

Preliminary investigations determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment.

Investigations are ongoing, and detectives are working closely with authorities concerning any charges that may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm, said the police.

Local news station WESH noted that another child was also at the apartment during the incident.

WKMG-TV also reported that the firearm used belonged to the children’s father.

The children were not harmed in the incident and are now under the care of relatives, reports added. /TISG

