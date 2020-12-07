Indranee Rajah uses her singing talents to raise funds for students with disabilities

- Advertisement -

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah turned to playback singing to raise funds for students with disabilities, as part of the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers (SAWL) Scholarship Fund’s effort to help these students continue schooling.

SAWL assists students with disabilities meet their educational needs by paying for their school fees, transport, books and such. It aims to bring these students a step closer to achieving their dreams and aspirations.

Those who benefited from the SAWL Scholarship Fund last year include students with down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blindness and deafness. This year, SAWL saw a 90 per cent increase in the number of applications it received for its Scholarship Fund this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its 2020 fundraiser, SAWL roped in a number of prominent friends to participate in a music video. Ruling party polician Indranee Rajah, who is the patron of SAWL, was among those who lent their voices to the project. She also appeared in a music video SAWL produced to raise funds.

Ms Indranee joined prominent personalities like leading Singapore vocalist Rani Singam and activist Lee Ci En and crooned a rendition of Charlie Lim’s “Room at the Table” which was chosen to promote greater graciousness and inclusivity in society.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday (2 Dec), Ms Indranee shared the music video and said that she was “happy to have been involved in supporting this meaningful event” by SAWL. She also encouraged her followers to support the cause.

Watch SAWL’s “Room at the Table” music video HERE. Donations to the SAWL Scholarship Fund can be made HERE.

Interestingly, Ms Indranee is not the first cabinet minister to have raised funds through her singing talents. Last December, Minister Ong Ye Kung raised a hefty S$100,000 for an elderly care facility in his Sembawang GRC ward by singing three songs at a charity lunch.

