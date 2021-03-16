malaysian-tv-host-sherry-alhadad’s-ajl35-dress-gets-compared-to-garbage-bags,-bean-bags

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA — The annual Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) music competition promises no shortage of eye-catching fashion and this year was no different.

The popular music event which marked its 35th year last night saw host Sherry Alhadad making headlines for one of her outfits that many said reminded them of garbage bags and even bean bags.

Online fashion police couldn’t help but comment on the 36-year-old comedienne’s sparkly black gown that featured oversized puff-sleeves.

One Twitter user said the dress was reminiscent of black garbage bags while another mistook the attire for a bean bag.

“From afar I thought Sherry was carrying a garbage bag,” read one tweet.

One Instagram user even parodied the look by putting on a black outfit and black bin liners to mimic the balloon sleeves on Sherry’s dress.

“I thought Sherry was holding a bean bag but she’s still a hot and beautiful woman in every way,” @dheemirahhh wrote.

“What’s up with last night’s outfits? Sherry Alhadad looked like she hung bean bags on her arms,” said another.

Others joked about the double-duty qualities of the garment.

“Why did Sherry Alhadad bring a bean bag to AJL35? So she can land on the bean bag once she’s done hosting,” added @amnghz.

Despite some of the negative reviews of her black gown, others said the actress looked great and praised her energy on stage.

TWITTER –

Her dress may have missed the mark for some fans but many loved Sherry’s hairstyle she sported throughout the evening.

“Sherry looks like Beyonce,” wrote @SupickQrie_.

“Love Sherry’s hairstyle, very Diana Ross,” added @Mr_AugtineDas.

Due to Covid-19, Sherry along with her co-hosts Awal Ashaari and Hot FM’s Haziq Hussni took on their duties wearing face shields at the MBSA Auditorium in Shah Alam last night.

AJL35 was initially set to broadcast on February 7 but was postponed due to the movement control order.

