Lisa Haydon shares pic of her baby bump, jokes it's the pizza she has been binging on

Hindustan Times

Entertainment
India, March 15 — Actor Lisa Haydon, who will welcome her third child in June, shared a fresh picture of her baby bump. She also joked about whether it was her baby growing inside her or simply the result of the pizzas and croissants she’s been having.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Sometimes I’m not sure how much is really baby growing and how much is croissant/pizza.” The picture showed her in a grey jumpsuit with her belly uncovered. The post had her fans laugh out loud; one said, “still as stunning as ever!!” while adding laughing face emojis.

Another said: “Indeed It’s a wonder how baby grows inside….. definitely a gorgeous mummma….love from a Mumma too, Arunachal Pradesh.” A third person said: “Cutest ever.” A fourth fan complimented her and said: “You can make anything look sexy.”

Lisa has been keeping her fans posted with her progress. On International Women’s Day, last week, she shared pictures of her craddling her bump and said: “With my very little woman.” On that post, her industry friends had lavished her with praise. Singer Shibani Dandekar had written: “Are you even real???!!! or my gosh how stunning can you be.” “Amazing! Congratulations Lisa!!”, actor Evelyn Sharma had said.

Lisa had announced her third pregnancy with a video post, which read: “#3 Coming this June.” In the video, Lisa said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. “What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” Lisa asked him, to which he replied, “Baby sister”.

Lisa is married to British businessman Dino Lalvani and together they have two boys – Zack, 3, and Leo, 1.

Lisa's last big screen outing was Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) but she is best remembered for playing Kangana Ranaut's confidante Vijayalakshmi in 2014's film Queen.

