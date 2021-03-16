Indian composer takes credit for ‘Count on me India’ song, even sold the copyright and lyrics to others

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Pauline Communications, the company that apparently plagiarised the Count On Me Singapore song, has taken to social media blaming the Indian composer for the entire saga.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 14), they wrote: “We would like to inform you that we had produced this song with the help of Mr Joey Mendoza who sold the copyright of the lyrics and music to us, claiming he owned it.”

The company added that they were sold the copyright in 1999 when they produced a CD titled” We Can Achieve”.

“We were not even aware, that this song has been the National Day song of Singapore since 1986”, the communications company explained.

“We have a goal for Mother India/ We can achieve, we can achieve” lyrics are written, copying the lyrics from the 1986 Singapore National Day song.

Every mention of ‘Singapore’ was replaced with “India”. The song title was also changed to “We can achieve” instead of the familiar ‘Count on me‘

In response to their Facebook post, on Monday (Mar 15), Mr Mendoza said “that the original version of the song ‘We Can Achieve’ was first written at Bal Bhavan, Mumbai, in 1983, and thereafter performed on 1st May, 1983”.

He added that the Singapore version, ‘Count on Me Singapore’, was only produced in 1986.

The original 1986 song was composed by Hugh Harrison and sung by Clement Chow, and is widely recognised as one of the catchiest patriotic Singapore songs ever written to date

“I don’t hold claim to the ‘Count on me Singapore’ song. With no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings, I want to lay the fact clear that I’ve written the ‘We Can Achieve’ song”, Mr Mendoza wrote. /TISG

