Home News Featured News Indian composer takes credit for 'Count on me India' song, even sold...

Indian composer takes credit for ‘Count on me India’ song, even sold the copyright and lyrics to others

He says he wrote his song in 1983 and didn't know about the 1986 Singapore song

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsInternational
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Pauline Communications, the company that apparently plagiarised the Count On Me Singapore song, has taken to social media blaming the Indian composer for the entire saga.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 14), they wrote: “We would like to inform you that we had produced this song with the help of Mr Joey Mendoza who sold the copyright of the lyrics and music to us, claiming he owned it.”

The company added that they were sold the copyright in 1999 when they produced a CD titled” We Can Achieve”.

- Advertisement -

“We were not even aware, that this song has been the National Day song of Singapore since 1986”, the communications company explained.

“We have a goal for Mother India/ We can achieve, we can achieve” lyrics are written, copying the lyrics from the 1986 Singapore National Day song.

Every mention of ‘Singapore’ was replaced with “India”. The song title was also changed to “We can achieve” instead of the familiar ‘Count on me

In response to their Facebook post, on Monday (Mar 15), Mr Mendoza said “that the original version of the song ‘We Can Achieve’ was first written at Bal Bhavan, Mumbai, in 1983, and thereafter performed on 1st May, 1983”.

He added that the Singapore version, ‘Count on Me Singapore’, was only produced in 1986.

The original 1986 song was composed by Hugh Harrison and sung by Clement Chow, and is widely recognised as one of the catchiest patriotic Singapore songs ever written to date

“I don’t hold claim to the ‘Count on me Singapore’ song. With no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings, I want to lay the fact clear that I’ve written the ‘We Can Achieve’ song”, Mr Mendoza wrote. /TISG

Read related: “Count on me Singapore” now changed to “Count on me India”

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Motorcyclist killed in accident with minibus on PIE

Singapore – An accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday morning (Mar 13) between a motorcycle and minibus resulted in the death of the rider. Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted news of the accident which happened along PIE...
View Post
Featured News

Unleash The Roar: Worthy goal – or just another pipe dream?

Here we go again. And, truly, I wish the Football Association of Singapore well with its ambitious Unleash The Roar project to get Singapore into the FIFA World Cup 2034 finals. You may wonder why 2034. For those who are not...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

Singapore – Several importers were directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 12) to recall eggs from a farm in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs. SFA announced in a media release on...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent