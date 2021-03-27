Malaysian singer Yuna reacts to IG user who criticised her hijab wearing style

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian singer Yuna is not a fan of unsolicited advice, especially when it comes to her choice of what to wear or, in this case, her choice of styling her hijab. The songstress recently released a new collection of scarves in collaboration with local label Putri N. Rex. The pair had successfully sold more than 100 gift set boxes in just an hour during the virtual launch party for the collection held last night (March 25, Thursday).

Things went south when a particular netizen left a negative comment about Yuna’s latest hijab collection prior to her IG Live session.

“(This is) not a hate comment, but (I think I) cannot go with this long shawls, my neck would be exposed anyway,” one netizen wrote.

Clearly, this IG user’s remark didn’t sit well with Yuna. She replied, “Well, move on sis! We don’t discriminate any type of hijabis here, we love them all! The vibe is #embracesilaturrahim (Embrace friendship) and not #discriminatewhoeversnotlikeme (Discriminate whoever’s not like me).”

As reported on Hype.my, Yuna then went on to her Instagram Story to fully address her encounter with the online troll.

According to her, “We love all you hijabaes no matter what hijab-level you’re at in life. If you wear them full-time or not, wear them as shawls or turbans, covering neck or not, we are all women who are always changing and growing,”

“I’m sharing what it’s like to be comfortable in your own pace. Islam, more than anything, is about having heart and respect to others. Think about that. Peace!” Yuna further added in her post.

Born on November 14, 1986, Yunalis binti Mat Zara’ai, known professionally as Yuna, is a Malaysian singer-songwriter. Yuna’s initial exposure came through the viral success of her music uploaded to Myspace, which received over one million plays. This online success alerted an indie-pop label/management company to her music, and in early 2011 she signed with the Fader Label. She is best known for her collaboration with Usher on her breakout single “Crush” which peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard Adult R&B chart./TISGFollow us on Social Media

