Entertainment Celebrity Justin Bieber throws album release party, breaking LA's gathering ban

Justin Bieber throws album release party, breaking LA’s gathering ban

Despite regulations, it appeared to be like a non-pandemic event with star guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner getting all dressed up to join Bieber.

Justin Bieber threw an album release party. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Yesterday night, Justin Bieber threw himself an album release party at L.A. hot spot The Nice Guy restaurant.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Los Angeles is still ordering its residents, especially those not vaccinated yet to “remain in their homes.” In its March 22 order, the city government said that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and that “private gatherings that include more than three different households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests.”

It appeared to be like a non-pandemic event with star guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner getting all dressed up to join Bieber. Adhering to California’s mask mandate, guests wore masks while arriving even though Bieber did not. Kendall and Kylie have sparked controversy like the Biebers for ignoring COVID safety guidelines and travel restrictions during the pandemic and they were photographed arriving at the party by paparazzi.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber went on a trip prior to the party. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

As reported on Elle, Kylie donned a sheer red jumpsuit with a bandeau and skirt under it and a long red leather coat. Kendall wore a white crop top, floral mini skirt, knee-high boots and a long black leather jacket. As for Hailey Bieber, she had a brown crop top on, a mini skirt and a matching bomber jacket alongside her husband who was in a light denim wash jacket and dark pants. It could be possible that Bieber’s guests were vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19, reducing the risk of infection.

However in California, adults will not be eligible for the vaccine until April 15. The Biebers just returned from their trip to Turks and Caicos last week so it is not like they quarantined for an extended amount of time before having the gathering.

Neither the Jenner sisters or Biebers have confirmed they’ve received the vaccine on their social media either, leaving their actual status unknown—and the party bad optics at minimum./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man who disappeared 30 minutes before rape hearing caught trying to leave Singapore

Singapore—A 21-year-old man who was about to attend his High Court hearing on Monday (Mar 22) but suddenly disappeared was caught trying to leave Singapore in a boat to Malaysia on Tuesday evening. He had been set to enter his plea on...
View Post
Featured News

We can see good reasons why nurses should be allowed to wear tudung: Shanmugam

Singapore – Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam clarified on Tuesday (Mar 23) that the Government can "see good reasons why nurses should be allowed to wear the tudung if they choose to do so". Mr Shanmugam was the guest speaker...
View Post
Featured News

PSP’s Wendy Low says it is only a matter of time before we elect a female Prime Minister

Singapore -- In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Progress Singapore Party's head of Women’s Wing Wendy Low called for more women to be included in Singapore’s political scene. Said Ms Wendy Low: “Women are ready to step up to a greater...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent