Justin Bieber throws album release party, breaking LA’s gathering ban

Los Angeles — Yesterday night, Justin Bieber threw himself an album release party at L.A. hot spot The Nice Guy restaurant.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Los Angeles is still ordering its residents, especially those not vaccinated yet to “remain in their homes.” In its March 22 order, the city government said that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and that “private gatherings that include more than three different households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests.”

It appeared to be like a non-pandemic event with star guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner getting all dressed up to join Bieber. Adhering to California’s mask mandate, guests wore masks while arriving even though Bieber did not. Kendall and Kylie have sparked controversy like the Biebers for ignoring COVID safety guidelines and travel restrictions during the pandemic and they were photographed arriving at the party by paparazzi.

As reported on Elle, Kylie donned a sheer red jumpsuit with a bandeau and skirt under it and a long red leather coat. Kendall wore a white crop top, floral mini skirt, knee-high boots and a long black leather jacket. As for Hailey Bieber, she had a brown crop top on, a mini skirt and a matching bomber jacket alongside her husband who was in a light denim wash jacket and dark pants. It could be possible that Bieber’s guests were vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19, reducing the risk of infection.

However in California, adults will not be eligible for the vaccine until April 15. The Biebers just returned from their trip to Turks and Caicos last week so it is not like they quarantined for an extended amount of time before having the gathering.

Neither the Jenner sisters or Biebers have confirmed they’ve received the vaccine on their social media either, leaving their actual status unknown—and the party bad optics at minimum./TISGFollow us on Social Media

