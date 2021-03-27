Eddie Peng’s relationship status accidentally revealed when Shawn Yue wishes him happy birthday

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Back in January, it was reported that Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng was allegedly dating Taiwanese singer-actor Danson Tang. The news was quickly denied by Peng and his management agency and he took to Weibo to post a very strongly worded denial. On March 24, which was Peng’s 39th birthday, fans received yet another confirmation that Peng is indeed single through a most unlikely source. Shawn Yue, Peng’s good friend, went on to Weibo to post a short message wishing Peng a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, my most beloved Sun Wu Kong [Eddie and Shawn last worked together for the 2017 film Wu Kong, where Eddie played the titular character]. Here’s wishing that you find a partner [and settle down] soon,” Shawn’s message read.

According to 8days.sg, Yue’s direct hint at Peng’s single status was very well-received by fans and netizens alike. Fans of the star went on to the comments section to promote themselves. “I’m single too, you know,” one netizen commented, while another wrote: “Thank you thank you, I’ll immediately register my marriage to Eddie”.

Peng’s love life has mostly remained a mystery despite his being linked to a number of stars over the years including Jolin Tsai and Chinese actress Summer Qing. Controversy arose in 2018 when a photo of a woman hugging Peng from the back was uploaded online. It turned out that the woman was just a fan.

Yue and Peng first met while working together on the 2002 drama, Brave To Love, and have remained close. In 2017, when Yue tied the knot with Taiwanese model-actress Sarah Wang in a private destination wedding, Peng was one of the few celeb guests invited.

Born on March 24, 1982 Eddie Peng Yu-Yan is a Taiwanese actor, singer and model. Peng was born in Penghu, Taiwan. He moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the age of 13. In 2000, he graduated from Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. Subsequently, he was admitted to the University of British Columbia and majored in economics, but later dropped out to begin his acting career.

