Louis Koo’s stand-in for a new movie is Maori

The movie was shot mostly in New Zealand

Louis Koo is known for his tanned skin. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
Hong Kong — Dynasty Warriors starring Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has hit the theatres. Fans have been waiting for this movie, which is based on a very popular Japanese video game series. The movie was shot mostly in New Zealand. The producers have shared a behind-the-scenes video that caught the attention of netizens because Koo’s stand-in in the movie is a Maori actor.

The producers needed to cast a stand-in who had the same skin tone as Koo, who is known for being tanned, according to 8days.sg. A stand-in does not even appear in the movie, unlike a stunt double. A stand-in just stands in the actor’s place while the crew fixes the set lighting and the camera department lights and focuses the scene. The Maori stand-in was a perfect match for Koo both for his skin tone and stature. In the film, Koo plays the physically intimidating general Lu Bu.

Louis Koo plays general Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors. Picture: YouTube

Dynasty Warriors director Roy Chow was said to be so pleased with the casting choice that he took a photo with the Maori actor as a keepsake.

Netizens have been joking that Koo is so tanned that they had to cast an actor of a different ethnicity to be his stand-in.

The Hong Kong star was not so tanned earlier. When he first started acting, Koo was known for his fair complexion. The actor shared in multiple interviews that he thinks he looks better tanned and he maintains his skin tone by sunbathing.

Born on October 21, 1970, Louis Koo Tin-lok is a Hong Kong actor, singer and film producer. He began his professional career as an actor in local television series, winning TVB’s Best Actor award in 1999 and 2001. After 2001, he fully focused on his film career and became one of the stalwarts of the Hong Kong film industry. In 2018, Koo was awarded the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor, Asian Film Award for Best Actor and the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2017 film, Paradox. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Tags: , ,
