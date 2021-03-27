Entertainment Arts Hong Kong actor Louis Koo's donation helps to build 135 schools in...

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo’s donation helps to build 135 schools in China

KUALA LUMPUR — Hong Kong actor Louis Koo’s philanthropy is not only confined to the city-state.

As a photo of a kindergarten building at Henan with Koo’s name made its rounds on social media, Sina.com reported that Koo had donated funds to build four schools last year, namely Sungang Primary School, Chengguan Town Centre Kindergarten, Maosheng Wanxiao and Ji Yang Deng Zhen.

The actor in fact, has helped build a total of 135 schools since 2008.

Social media users were all praises for Koo and said he kept a low profile despite carrying out charity work.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Koo distributed 1.3 million face masks for the needy.

He also helped to set up a fund to assist artistes rendered jobless due to the pandemic.

