Henry Golding joining Dakota Johnson in remake of Jane Austen’s Persuasion

Golding will next appear in Snake Eyes' title role

Henry Golding is set to star in Netflix's Persuasion. Picture: Instagram

Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding has signed on to star in Netflix’s remake of Persuasion. According to Deadline, Golding has joined the modern retelling of Jane Austen’s 1818 novel of the same name. Dakota Johnson has already been cast by the production as its leading lady, as reported by 8days.sg.

The plot: Anne Elliot (Johnson) is a woman with modern sensibilities, living with her snobby family who are on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Dakota Johnson plays the leading lady in Persuasion. Picture: Instagram

Golding is not playing the love interest in this film, but he will play Mr Elliot who is Anne’s cousin. Netflix has yet to announce the actor to play the love interest, Frederick. Persuasion will mark the film directorial debut of theatre director Carrie Cracknell, who recently directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway.

In related news, Golding will next appear in the title role of Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe spinoff set for release on July 22.

He is also slated to present at the MTV Movie &TV Awards on May 17 (Mon), MTV Asia (Singtel TV Ch 350, StarHub Ch 533), 8 pm.

Born on February 5, 1987, Henry Ewan Golding is a Malaysian-British actor, model, and television host. Golding has been a presenter on BBC’s The Travel Show since 2014. He is known for his film work, having played the role of Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as Sean Townsend in the thriller A Simple Favor and Tom in the romantic comedy Last Christmas, the latter two directed by Paul Feig.

Golding was born in Betong, Sarawak, in East Malaysia. His mother, Margaret Likan Golding, is a Malaysian of indigenous Iban Dayak ancestry. His father, Clive Golding, is British. The family lived for almost five years in Terengganu, on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, before moving to Surrey, England, when Henry was eight years old. There he went to The Warwick School, Redhill. He moved to Kuala Lumpur when he was 21 to pursue on-camera roles after working as a hairdresser on Sloane Street in London for a couple of years./TISGFollow us on Social Media

