Entertainment Celebrity BTS' J-Hope seen with new hair colour

BTS’ J-Hope seen with new hair colour

He attends his sister's private wedding

BTS's J-Hope and his sister Ji Min. Picture: Twitter

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS member J-Hope attended his elder sister, Jung Ji Woo’s private wedding ceremony on Wednesday (May 5). He looked handsome dressed in a three-piece black suit as seen in photos. The one thing that stood out was the K-pop idol’s new blonde hairdo.

“I was able to attend the wedding ceremony of an acquaintance, and his new daughter-in-law is J-Hope’s sister,” one professor shared. “J-Hope delivered the congratulatory message in their father’s place and his sister shed some tears. I hope J-Hope’s sister has a happy life.”

Jung Ji Woo, who is also known as Mejiwoo, got married to her non-celebrity boyfriend in a private wedding ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul. The intimate wedding only had close friends and family members in attendance. Guests who attended the private ceremony shared photos of the 27-year-old rapper as well as their account of the beautiful ceremony.

J-Hope (whose real name is Jung Ho Seok) was seen giving his congratulatory speech at the wedding. He also took photos with the wedding guests, some of whom are fans of BTS.

- Advertisement -

BTS members RM, Jin and V were also seen making their appearance on Ji Woo’s special day, reported Allkpop via Hype.my.

Netizens and fans alike took to the online community forum TheQoo to congratulate the newlyweds and also shared their reactions to J-Hope’s blonde hairstyle. Some of the highlighted comments include:

  • “He’s so handsome. He will have blonde hair for this comeback..?”
  • “Blonde hair suits him so well.”
  • “Wow, celebrities are celebrities.. He’s so handsome and stand out from the crowd.”
  • “She (sister) must be so proud because her younger brother is a member of BTS….”
  • “Out of J-Hope’s hair colours I have seen so far, I like his hair colour today.. It’s so pretty..”
  • “Wow, it’s a prince. ㅋㅋㅋ

BTS is set to make its comeback with its second English song named Butter on May 21. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

MOH asks hospitals to delay non-urgent surgeries to conserve resources for Covid patients

Singapore— With Covid-19 cases rising, the Ministry of Health (MOH) asked hospitals on Monday (May 3) to delay non-urgent surgeries and give priority to the treatment of Covid patients. In a statement, MOH said it is "working closely with all public and...
View Post
Featured News

5 KTPH staff disciplined for ‘error’ that led to unnecessary treatment of breast cancer patients 

Singapore—Five staff members of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) have been disciplined for a laboratory incident that led to inaccurate test results and unnecessary treatment for some breast cancer patients. The staff members were disciplined for "not adequately performing their duties and...
View Post
COVID 19

MOH confirms 17 new Covid-19 cases, five linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Singapore -- The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection that are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). Tuesday (May 4) also saw another 12 imported cases. It is the ninth...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent