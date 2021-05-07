BTS’ J-Hope seen with new hair colour

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS member J-Hope attended his elder sister, Jung Ji Woo’s private wedding ceremony on Wednesday (May 5). He looked handsome dressed in a three-piece black suit as seen in photos. The one thing that stood out was the K-pop idol’s new blonde hairdo.

“I was able to attend the wedding ceremony of an acquaintance, and his new daughter-in-law is J-Hope’s sister,” one professor shared. “J-Hope delivered the congratulatory message in their father’s place and his sister shed some tears. I hope J-Hope’s sister has a happy life.”

Jung Ji Woo, who is also known as Mejiwoo, got married to her non-celebrity boyfriend in a private wedding ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul. The intimate wedding only had close friends and family members in attendance. Guests who attended the private ceremony shared photos of the 27-year-old rapper as well as their account of the beautiful ceremony.

J-Hope (whose real name is Jung Ho Seok) was seen giving his congratulatory speech at the wedding. He also took photos with the wedding guests, some of whom are fans of BTS.

BTS members RM, Jin and V were also seen making their appearance on Ji Woo’s special day, reported Allkpop via Hype.my.

Netizens and fans alike took to the online community forum TheQoo to congratulate the newlyweds and also shared their reactions to J-Hope’s blonde hairstyle. Some of the highlighted comments include:

“He’s so handsome. He will have blonde hair for this comeback..?”

“Blonde hair suits him so well.”

“Wow, celebrities are celebrities.. He’s so handsome and stand out from the crowd.”

“She (sister) must be so proud because her younger brother is a member of BTS….”

“Out of J-Hope’s hair colours I have seen so far, I like his hair colour today.. It’s so pretty..”

“Wow, it’s a prince. ㅋㅋㅋ”

BTS is set to make its comeback with its second English song named Butter on May 21. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

