Lee Dong Wook sends coffee truck gift to former co-star Im Siwan

A similar gift -- a food truck this time -- and involving two other actors has also been in the news recently

Im Siwan received a coffee truck from Lee Dong Wook. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — It is good to know that former Strangers From Hell co-stars and Im Siwan have managed to maintain their bromance long after filming ended.

And the proof of their friendship was seen recently. Lee, 38, who is the lead star of the ongoing Tale Of The Nine-Tailed series, sent a gift of a coffee truck to shower love and support on Im, 31, on the sets of the latter’s new show Run-On.

A similar gift — a food truck this time — but involving two other actors has also been in the news recently.

 

Lee Dong Wook sent a coffee truck to Im Siwan. Picture: Instagram

Lee and Im were co-stars in the 2019 drama Strangers From Hell. Lee had arranged for a special banner with a reference to their show.

As translated by Soompi, the banner read: “As expected, you’re the best work of art I’ve ever made. To Lee Dong Wook, Im Siwan is heaven.”

Im posed in front of the coffee truck and thanked Lee on Instagram. “To Im Siwan, Lee Dong Wook is heaven,” according to the translated caption.

In Run-On, Im plays Ki Sun Kyum, who becomes a sports agent after a drastic change of events in life forces him to retire from his career as a track and field athlete. The actor will be seen romancing actress Shin Se Kyung on the show. The K-drama will follow the duo’s love story.

Meanwhile, Lee plays the mystical fox in the Tale Of The Nine-Tailed. The tvN series has garnered stable ratings since its premiere on Oct 7.

Just recently, Tale Of The Nine-Tailed co-star , 31, shared that his former co-star in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers Lee Min Ho, 33, had sent him the gift of a food truck on the set  of the series. /TISG

