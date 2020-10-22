Lee Dong Wook opens up about challenges as an actor and his hobbies

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook opened up about his mindset as an actor in his latest interview with Nylon magazine. The actor graced the cover of the magazine with a playful yet charismatic look. He looked stunning as he modelled different styles of fashion from an all-black outfit to a casual puffer jacket.

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, Lee Dong Wook revealed, “My goal is to become an actor viewers can trust, but I enjoy venturing out without hesitation and endlessly taking on new challenges.” He added, “Normally, I enjoy listening to music and exercising to spend the time.”

Lee Dong Wook is currently starring in Tale of the Nine-Tailed, a tvN drama about the story of a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled in the city, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is trying to find out the truth behind the disappearance of her parents.

On his real personality, Lee Dong Wook shared, “I don’t have a gumiho’s special ability, and since I have to live in accordance with society, I try to get along with everyone. However, I tend to display a sense of responsibility proper to the role I’m given when it’s needed.” He continued, “When the actors I work with give their opinions, I actively accept them. Since I give my own opinions, I need to be able to listen to the opinions of others as well.”

Born on November 6 1981, Lee Dong Wook is a South Korean actor, host, model and entertainer. He is best known for his leading roles in the television dramas My Girl (2005), Scent of a Woman (2011), Hotel King (2014), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), Life (2018), Touch Your Heart (2019) and Hell Is Other People (2019). Furthermore, he’s also known as the host of the talk show Strong Heart (2012-2013), boy group survival reality show Produce X 101 (2019), and his own American-style talk show Wook Talk (2019– ).

Lee Dong Wook enlisted in the military in August 2009, serving under the National Defense Public Relations Service. He was discharged in June 2011.

