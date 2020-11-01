JJ Lin says he is first in Asia to get the PS5

- Advertisement -

When you are an award-winning Mandopop superstar, you get special treatment. Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin flaunted photos of himself with a spanking new PlayStation, weeks before the next-gen video game console is due to be officially released. “Psyched to be the first in Asia to lay hands on the PlayStation 5,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 28).

Other than the unverified claim, the 39-year-old singer uploaded photos of himself posing with the Sony gaming console but it is not obvious what JJ Lin is playing. It may be that JJ Lin is facing the same embargo guidelines as the media who managed to get a hands-on demo with the gaming console earlier this week. According to the embargo, there are no photos of the back of the console, no gameplay showcase and no pictures of the user interface.

Nevertheless, JJ appeared to be able to keep the PS5 console at home before it hits the shelves, much to the envy of everyone else, especially those who weren’t even able to pre-order it due to limited stocks.

This is not the first time that JJ has gotten the latest gadget before everyone else. JJ was seen using an iPhone X weeks before the phone was launched in stores back in 2017. Regular folks in Singapore will only be able to purchase the PlayStation 5 when it launches officially in November.

Born on March 27, 1981, Wayne Lim Junjie, better known by his stage name JJ Lin, is a Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. JJ launched his musical career by releasing his debut album, Music Voyager (2003). JJ has received three Golden Melody Awards, including one Best New Artist and two awards for Best Mandarin Male Singer.

JJ Lin was born to an ethnic Kim-mûi Hokkien family (Minnan ethnicity) in Singapore and studied at Jing Shan Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Saint Andrew’s Junior College before completing his National Service.

JJ’s family consists of his brother, father and mother who have a background in Chinese Classical Music, hence influencing the artist’s music. Furthermore, his brother was a major influence in his career choice.

