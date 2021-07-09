Kirsten Fok signs with TVB despite not making it as Miss Hong Kong 2021

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant Kirsten Fok has been the talk of the town since she joined the pageant and fans will be delighted to know that they can now see more of her in the future.

Although the 19-year-old did not make it past the preliminary round of competition, she became a viral icon during the auditions because of her funny antics and now she has signed a contract with TVB.

Fok, who will still be managed by her musician brother shared that she is very happy with the pay that TVB is offering her and despite not having any jobs, for the time being, she hopes to have the chance to sing and act in dramas. Fok recently filmed an ad with famed Hong Kong insurance broker Joseph Lam who is said to be one of Fok’s biggest fans, as reported by 8days.sg.

He was the one who proposed that Fok’s fans raise funds so that TVB can “add a place” for Fok in the Miss Hong Kong finals. Fok was grateful for his support but she shared that was against him “using [her] name to blackmail other people’s money”.

“I think he is a bit rude and [this] is against my principles,” she said.

Lam later said that he meant “no malice” and sincerely supports Fok, adding that he did not receive a single cent for boosting her popularity. Fok, who is of Chinese, Spanish and Filipino descent became hot topic during the Miss Hong Kong auditions due to her looks and antics. People compared Fok to Toy Story’s Mrs Potato Head and also Buddha ‘cos of the way she raised her hand with her palm facing out during the photo call.

Her poor command of Cantonese also put her on the spot. Despite growing up in Hong Kong and attending a Chinese school, she was enrolled in a class for foreigners and was taught in English. Currently, she is studying at a university in the Philippines and majors in music and business management. Based on her Instagram profile, Fok is a musician.

She has written and performed almost 40 songs, which can be found on Spotify and KKBOX, and has even released albums and singles under the moniker Lenar Bata./TISGFollow us on Social Media

